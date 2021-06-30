Virti raises $10m for its digital training platform

The company’s digital platform creates virtual training modules and simulations to help in training employees in soft skills.

Virti, a digital training platform, has raised $10m in a Series A round to expand its virtual tools for employee learning.

The British start-up develops a platform for companies to create virtual training programmes in soft skills such as communication and decision-making.

The funding round was led by IQ Capital with participation from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

Virti’s digital training platform is used on mobile, desktop, and virtual and augmented reality headsets.

Its cloud platform lets companies build their own training modules and simulations and doesn’t require any coding experience. It uses AI and natural language processing to analyse a user’s performance and provide feedback.

The start-up was founded by Dr Alexander Young, an NHS trauma and orthopaedic surgeon, as a way to measure skills that are often considered subjective like communication, teamwork and decision-making.

It has clients in the public and private sector, including healthcare organisations and universities.

According to the company, it has seen an uptick in demand for digital training for remote and hybrid workers as companies struggle to stay on top of training with dispersed workforces. Virti doubled the size of its own workforce over the last year.

Young said that in-person training is usually very expensive and is “often unengaging”.

“Virti exists to help organisations get the very best out of their people, by improving how teams train, learn and perform using scalable deep learning technology with a focus on soft skills,” Young said.

“On-the-job training can be serendipitous, with the learning experience varying significantly depending on where you are, what day it is and who is training you. Soft skills also tend to be subjectively assessed in most settings.”

Virti provides evidence-based training that can be standardised to reduce training variability, he added.

As well as the funding, Virti has appointed Kurt Kratchman as its new CRO and Mark Ashworth, formerly of Oracle, as CFO and COO, while Michael Hernandez has joined as head of customer success.