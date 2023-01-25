Dublin-based cybersecurity firm Viso prepares UK expansion

Founded in 2021, the company offers virtual cybersecurity officer services for SMEs that can’t create their own full-time security team.

Viso, an Irish provider of cybersecurity services, is expanding its operations to the UK and growing its team to meet demand.

The company offers cybersecurity options for SMEs who don’t have the ability to create their own full-time security team, or to support existing IT teams in preparing for new threats.

Founded in 2021, the start-up said it is expanding to service new markets and strengthen its existing relationships with clients in Ireland, the UK, Europe and the US.

Viso currently has 11 staff based in two Dublin offices. Following a €250,000 investment, the start-up plans to hire 22 new staff over a three-year period, the Business Post reports.

Viso CEO Stephen Parsons said the start-up has brought together a “maverick team of expert cybersecurity analysts” to provide its various services. The company describes its overall offering as a virtual chief information security officer.

The company also offers SMEs specific services such as cyber threat analysis, internal audits for ISO27001 certification, policy development and technology assessment.

“As we grow our team and customer base, we will continue our commitment to focus on delivery of our work with integrity and passion,” Parsons said.

“We are confident that with our talented team and passionate commitment to excellence as a dedicated and trusted cybersecurity partner, we will be able to take advantage of these new opportunities and achieve even greater heights.”

The start-up has a group of partners it uses to help support its cybersecurity services including LastPass, Blackkite, Hook Security and Cynomi.

In recent cybersecurity predictions for 2023, some experts said the ongoing skills shortage would lead to the market becoming “highly competitive”, while companies will turn toward “automation and orchestration” to address their security needs.

Economic issues have also led to SMEs making plans to cut their security spending in the year ahead. A recent Typetec survey revealed that the average cybersecurity budget among SMEs has dropped by roughly 50pc this year compared to 2022.

