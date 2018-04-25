Who are the Irish start-ups topping the Voom Pitch leaderboard?

Virgin Media has revealed the top 14 Irish start-ups vying for more than €1m in funding.

According to figures from Virgin Media, a start-up called Ruban.ie that encourages people to shop local in their community is topping the leaderboard for Irish entries in the Small Business category of the Voom Pitch 2018 competition.

It is followed in second place by Mood2go, creator of the MyMood USB essential oils diffuser device; and in third place by UseBecause.com, creator of a learn, retain and use methodology for readers of business books.

‘We really want to see an Irish company make it through to the finals and are asking the people of Ireland to vote for the company they think should get through’

– PAUL FARRELL

The entries also include a number of previous Start-up of the Week firms that featured on Siliconrepublic.com, including CleverBooks, which creates personalised books for kids with educational content using the latest augmented reality technologies; and Coindrum, which helps retailers and travellers benefit from unwanted coins at airports, and is at number eight on the leaderboard.

Do you have Voom to improve?

Voom Pitch 2018 is still open for entries with a prize pot worth more than €1m. Final entries are accepted until 8 May, and interested start-ups can apply here.

Finalists will get to pitch live to Sir Richard Branson and a panel of business superstars on 23 May. As well as the cash prize, entrants can win an out-of-home advertising campaign from JCDecaux and a first-stage funding programme from G by Grant Thornton.

“Voom Pitch is giving so many Irish businesses the chance to showcase their idea, location, and elevate Ireland’s creative business sector,” said Paul Farrell, vice-president of commercial at Virgin Media in Ireland.

“We really want to see an Irish company make it through to the finals and are asking the people of Ireland to vote for the company they think should get through. It is an amazing opportunity, and past entrants will tell you that firsthand. We would encourage anyone with a great idea to enter now.”

Start-ups on the Irish leaderboard