Irish start-up Vromo raises $8m to expand food delivery tech globally

Previously known as WeBringg, Vromo has tech partnerships with big players in the business including Olo, Doordash and Deliveroo.

Dublin-based food delivery SaaS start-up Vromo has just raised $8m in Series A funding led by Dutch VC firm No Such Ventures.

Vromo, which recently bagged big partnership deals in the US with Jack Dorsey’s payments giant Square and Flipdish-backed food ordering firm Olo, will use the funds to boost its global presence and create new jobs in Europe and the US.

Food delivery has undergone significant change since the beginning of the pandemic as restaurants turned to delivery as a means to stay in business during lockdowns and restrictions. Greater demand from people stuck at home during the pandemic has resulted in greater investments in tech to handle this demand efficiently.

Previously known as WeBringg, Vromo has operations in the US, UK and Australia and had been looking to raise funding to expand its business. It changed its brand after acquiring start-up Spatula during its international expansion.

Its software allows restaurants to take their operations in-house to gain control over customer experience and boost profits. It also helps them to call on commercial delivery services for during peak times or to service new areas.

“As an investor, what’s not to love about Vromo: a stellar team in terms of experience and capability, an enormous market and a differentiating product. No wonder that prospects are lining up to get a hold of Vromo’s software,” said No Such Ventures partner Reinder Lubbers.

“Our funds, coming directly from over 50 valuable investors, will allow Vromo to serve many more clients by helping them to optimise their delivery experience.”

Vromo co-founder and chair Brian Hickey, who founded the company with CEO Alan Hickey in 2016, said that of the funding: “We believe Vromo is best placed to help global restaurant brands to navigate their delivery challenges and we are excited to have the No Such Ventures team in our corner as we build momentum.”

Headquartered in Dublin, Vromo has offices in New York and Waterford with more than 9000 restaurant partners across more than 20 countries. It has partnerships with big players in the delivery business including Doordash and Deliveroo.

