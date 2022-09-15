Irish unicorn Wayflyer expands to four new markets in Europe

The expansion comes after Wayflyer secured $553m in debt financing deals with JP Morgan and Credit Suisse.

Dublin-based tech unicorn Wayflyer has expanded its business to support e-commerce businesses in four new European markets.

The revenue-based financing and growth platform has brought its services to Germany, Sweden, Belgium and Denmark. The Irish firm aims to deploy more $200m across these markets over the next 12 months, to help e-commerce firms scale up, improve their cashflow and drive sales.

The announcement follows two recent debt financing deals to help boost the growth of the company. In May, Wayflyer secured $300m in debt financing from JP Morgan, followed by $253m from Credit Suisse earlier this month.

Wayflyer said the funding has allowed it to offer more competitive rates to e-commerce businesses across North America, Europe and Australia.

“Amidst more challenging markets globally this year, the need among eCommerce businesses for flexible funding solutions from a resilient partner has never been greater,” said Aidan Corbett, CEO and co-founder of Wayflyer.

“Our decision to continue expansion into these markets is only made possible by our world-class underwriting capabilities and focus on sustainable growth,” Corbett added.

Dublin-based Wayflyer has been expanding rapidly since it was founded in 2019 by Corbett and Jack Pierse. The company said it has has provided more than $1.3bn to nearly 2,000 e-commerce businesses across 12 markets.

The company became Ireland’s latest unicorn earlier this year, after raising $150m in a Series B round that valued the start-up at $1.6bn. The Irish unicorn plans to launch in more countries over the course of the next year.

“Germany, Sweden, Belgium and Denmark are all markets that have seen e-commerce sector booms over the past few years and we’re excited to be in a position to offer our current products and services to new customers there,” Corbett said.

“Alongside this, we’re continuing to develop new products and solutions for e-commerce businesses globally.”

Wayflyer has been expanding rapidly since reaching unicorn status, growing its team and making a series of senior hires. It also signed a major sponsorship deal this year with Irish golfer Shane Lowry and snapped up creator funding provider Peblo in its first big acquisition.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.