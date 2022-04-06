Irish-founded US start-up raises $4m for last-mile automation tech

The funding led by Third Prime will help Wayleadr expand its footprint in the US and double its workforce globally.

Wayleadr, a last-mile automation start-up headquartered in New York, has raised $4m in funding to further develop its SaaS technology.

Founded in Ireland in 2018, the start-up makes technology that connects smart buildings and vehicles to help remove guesswork from the last mile of any journey in big cities where parking is scarce.

According to Deloitte research, people in the US on an average spend 17 hours per year searching for parking, costing around $345 per driver in wasted time, fuel and emissions. The numbers are significantly higher for big cities such as New York and LA.

Using automation and its machine learning algorithm, Wayleadr helps reduce the time taken to make journeys and aims to eliminate frustration for drivers looking for parking. With clients in 21 countries, it aims to use the latest funding to further expand its footprint in the US this year.

The funding, led by US venture capital firm Third Prime, will also be used to double the start-up’s workforce in the US and worldwide. Third Prime focuses on next-generation proptech companies.

The investment will also be a big boost for Wayleadr’s client base, which already includes big names such as eBay, Sanofi, L’Oreal and WeWork.

Garret Flower, founder and CEO of Wayleadr, said that last-mile automation empowers people “with a sense of ease” when driving from one location to another.

“We use software to help people get to their destinations with less stress and uncertainty while en route working with landlords and large enterprise companies,” he said. “By making journeys easier, Wayleadr gives people the most valuable commodity back in their lives: time!”

Some of the other benefits of last-mile automation include reduced dependency on cars, elimination of congestion and emissions, and reduction in cost of parking for employers and drivers.

Keith Hamlin, a founding partner at Third Prime, praised Wayleadr’s technology for the way it “elegantly addresses the collective pain of building owners, operators and tenants” in finding parking with just “simple integrations to existing workflows”.

“As we head toward a world of autonomous and shared vehicles, we believe Wayleadr will be well-positioned to further optimise these spaces and provide even greater value and convenience for its constituents,” he added.

