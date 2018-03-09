Weekend takeaway: Celebrate your heroes

Essential and heroic weekend sci-tech reading including the Women Invent 100 and the entrepreneurs, technologies and science changing the world.
Women Invent 100: Everyday heroes taking steps towards progress in 2018
Progress takes courage, determination, leadership and an unwavering belief in the change you want to see in the world. We’re following these 100 women on that journey.
Irish entrepreneur Dr Pearse Lyons who built Alltech empire has died
Dr Pearse Lyons built a $2bn agritech giant after risking everything, bringing his young family to the US with just $10,000, to start a business.
Tech made in Ireland to play a key role in bringing AI into Windows 10
Intel’s acquisition of Irish tech firm Movidius is enabling Intel and Microsoft to bring more AI capabilities to Windows 10.
Breakthrough graphene biomaterial regenerates heart and nerve tissue
Researchers at the AMBER Centre in Dublin have unveiled a new biomaterial capable of regenerating diseased heart tissue for the benefit of cardiac patients.
Huawei’s Walter Ji: ‘People are experiencing AI in their daily lives’
Walter Ji, the mastermind behind Huawei’s steady expansion in western Europe, provides key insights into the Chinese tech giant’s methodical takeover of the tech world.
How to upskill to maintain a competitive edge
The rate at which skills are falling into obsolescence can be daunting. Rachel Clynes, marketing manager at Interxion, has a solution.
Study shows humans are to blame for the bulk of false news on Twitter
Blaming bots for the spread of misinformation online may not be an accurate assumption.
Which subjects showed a major decline in CAO applications for 2018?
The points required for a number of once-popular CAO subjects are expected to drop after an overall decline in applications.
Why peer support is a crucial linchpin for women entrepreneurs
Women are still underrepresented in entrepreneurship, and new research shows that peer support is crucial to change this.
Juno data shows Jupiter is a lot weirder than we once thought
Four different research teams have revealed a wealth of information about Jupiter, showing just how strange the gas giant is.