Weekend takeaway: Celebrate your heroes


Image: Yuganov Konstantin/Shutterstock

Essential and heroic weekend sci-tech reading including the Women Invent 100 and the entrepreneurs, technologies and science changing the world.

Women Invent 100: Everyday heroes taking steps towards progress in 2018

Image: MJgraphics/Shutterstock

Progress takes courage, determination, leadership and an unwavering belief in the change you want to see in the world. We’re following these 100 women on that journey.

Irish entrepreneur Dr Pearse Lyons who built Alltech empire has died

Pearse Lyons, Alltech

Alltech founder and president Dr Pearse Lyons speaks at the opening of the annual Alltech ONE Ideas Conference in Lexington, Kentucky. Image: Alltech

Dr Pearse Lyons built a $2bn agritech giant after risking everything, bringing his young family to the US with just $10,000, to start a business.

Tech made in Ireland to play a key role in bringing AI into Windows 10

The Movidius Myriad X VPU delivers artificial intelligence at the edge for drones, robotics, smart cameras, virtual reality and augmented reality solutions and more. Image: Intel Corporation

Intel’s acquisition of Irish tech firm Movidius is enabling Intel and Microsoft to bring more AI capabilities to Windows 10.

Breakthrough graphene biomaterial regenerates heart and nerve tissue

Image: h3x/Shutterstock

Researchers at the AMBER Centre in Dublin have unveiled a new biomaterial capable of regenerating diseased heart tissue for the benefit of cardiac patients.

Huawei’s Walter Ji: ‘People are experiencing AI in their daily lives’

Walter Ji, president, Huawei Western Europe Consumer Business Group. Image: John Kennedy

Walter Ji, the mastermind behind Huawei’s steady expansion in western Europe, provides key insights into the Chinese tech giant’s methodical takeover of the tech world.

How to upskill to maintain a competitive edge

How to upskill to maintain a competitive edge Interxion

Rachel Clynes, marketing manager at Interxion. Image: Interxion

The rate at which skills are falling into obsolescence can be daunting. Rachel Clynes, marketing manager at Interxion, has a solution.

Study shows humans are to blame for the bulk of false news on Twitter

MIT building

MIT building in Boston. Image: Paper Cat/Shutterstock

Blaming bots for the spread of misinformation online may not be an accurate assumption.

Which subjects showed a major decline in CAO applications for 2018?

Which subjects showed a massive decline in CAO applications?

Image: hxdbzxy/Shutterstock

The points required for a number of once-popular CAO subjects are expected to drop after an overall decline in applications.

Why peer support is a crucial linchpin for women entrepreneurs

women in business

A new study shows how important peer support is to women in entrepreneurship. Image: Monkey Business Images/Shutterstock

Women are still underrepresented in entrepreneurship, and new research shows that peer support is crucial to change this.

Juno data shows Jupiter is a lot weirder than we once thought

Juno data shows Jupiter is a lot weirder than we once thought

A composite image derived from data collected by the Jovian Infrared Auroral Mapper (JIRAM) instrument aboard NASA’s Juno mission to Jupiter showing the central cyclone at the planet’s north pole and the eight cyclones that encircle it. Image: NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/ASI/INAF/JIRAM

Four different research teams have revealed a wealth of information about Jupiter, showing just how strange the gas giant is.