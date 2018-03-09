Weekend takeaway: Celebrate your heroes

Essential and heroic weekend sci-tech reading including the Women Invent 100 and the entrepreneurs, technologies and science changing the world.

Progress takes courage, determination, leadership and an unwavering belief in the change you want to see in the world. We’re following these 100 women on that journey.

Dr Pearse Lyons built a $2bn agritech giant after risking everything, bringing his young family to the US with just $10,000, to start a business.

Intel’s acquisition of Irish tech firm Movidius is enabling Intel and Microsoft to bring more AI capabilities to Windows 10.

Researchers at the AMBER Centre in Dublin have unveiled a new biomaterial capable of regenerating diseased heart tissue for the benefit of cardiac patients.

Walter Ji, the mastermind behind Huawei’s steady expansion in western Europe, provides key insights into the Chinese tech giant’s methodical takeover of the tech world.

The rate at which skills are falling into obsolescence can be daunting. Rachel Clynes, marketing manager at Interxion, has a solution.

Blaming bots for the spread of misinformation online may not be an accurate assumption.

The points required for a number of once-popular CAO subjects are expected to drop after an overall decline in applications.

Women are still underrepresented in entrepreneurship, and new research shows that peer support is crucial to change this.

Four different research teams have revealed a wealth of information about Jupiter, showing just how strange the gas giant is.