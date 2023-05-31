Belfast’s Weev gets £50m to boost EV charge point rollout

The company plans to install and maintain thousands of EV charging points over the next five years, while EasyGo is investing in Mayo’s charging network.

Belfast start-up Weev has been backed by Octopus Investments to install new EV charging infrastructure across Northern Ireland.

The financial services company has pledged up to £50m to support Weev as it installs new EV charging points. The start-up claims it will address the current shortage of EV infrastructure in the country.

A report from the UK’s Department of Transport in April 2023 reveals that Northern Ireland is far behind the rest of the UK in terms of public charging points, with only 20 devices for every 100,000 people.

Weev was set up last year and says it is an “end-to-end” EV service provider. The company installs EV charging points for public, domestic and fleet use.

The CEO Philip Rainey said the fresh funding will enable a “major expansion” to the size and scope of its charging point roll-out.

“We can now increase our focus on providing more rapid and ultra-rapid charging hubs in response to growing demand from EV drivers,” Rainey said.

“In total, the capital will enable us to install and maintain a network of thousands of EV charging points over the next five years using locally based teams and expertise.”

This is the first investment from the Octopus Sustainable Infrastructure Fund, which was launched last year to support the next generation of sustainable infrastructure projects.

EasyGo invests in Mayo

Meanwhile in the Republic, Mayo is getting a boost to its EV charging network with a €1m investment from EasyGo.

The Irish car charging network provider plans to install 24 EV charging units in 21 locations across the county, supported by Mayo County Council.

The company has partnered with Eir to install hundreds of charging points nationwide. EasyGo claims its network is already used by more than 45,000 Irish EV drivers, with more than 3,000 publicly available charge points across the country.

“As we enter the busy summer season, this new network of EV chargers around Co Mayo will benefit both locals and tourists – EV range anxiety will become a thing of the past in Mayo,” said EasyGo founder Chris Kelly.

