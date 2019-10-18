Dublin start-up Whispr secures spot in IAG’s Hangar 51 accelerator

Whispr was one of 13 successful applicants chosen from almost 500 entries from 50 countries around the globe. The company will now spend ten weeks working in Madrid with Spanish airline Iberia.

On Friday (18 October), Dublin start-up Whispr announced that it would be taking place in the International Airlines Group’s (IAG) prestigious international accelerator, Hangar 51.

Whispr, which was founded by 27-year-old Dubliner Hugh O’Flanagan, also announced that it has landed three commercial contracts, including a deal with Nordic co-living business LifeX and Radisson Blu and Danish facilities services company Duuo. Duuo’s clients include Chanel, Topshop and Sephora.

Almost 500 companies from 50 countries around the world applied to take part in the Hangar 51 accelerator and Whispr was just one of 13 start-ups that successfully made the cut.

IAG, the parent company of Aer Lingus, British Airways and Avios, launched the accelerator to give start-ups and scale-ups the opportunity to develop their businesses by accessing its airlines’ resources, expertise and venture capital.

Barely a year old, Whispr was founded in August 2018. It has developed a voice guidance platform that is designed to help frontline workers be eyes-up and hands-free, carrying out manual tasks more effectively.

The technology is built on natural language processing (NLP) and AI. In a statement the company said: “Whispr’s application literally whispers instructions and smart checklists into the workers’ ears as they do their jobs, from carrying out aircraft inspections and repair work to cleaning a hotel room or office.”

While taking part in the accelerator, Whispr will be partnering with IAG brand and Spain’s biggest airline, Iberia. The start-up will use its AI voice technology to help increase the speed and efficiency of the airline’s aircraft turnarounds and to help digitise its currently paper led inspection processes.

Just six months ago, Whispr closed a $750,000 pre-seed investment backed by Seedcamp and the venture arm of audio giant, Bose. The start-up is now preparing a second fundraise earmarked for 2020.

O’Flanagan, CEO of Whispr, said: “We are thrilled to join this year’s Hangar 51 accelerator. The recognition from IAG, one of the world’s largest airline groups, is further validation of what we have built at Whispr and will add rocket fuel to our platform.

“With airlines increasingly looking at ways to streamline operations and embracing ways to digitise their processes, this is an incredible opportunity for our young business.”

For the next ten weeks, Whispr will work with mentors and experts from IAG, who will help the start-up test its product in live environments on a global scale in the context of aviation. The accelerator offers the opportunity to receive investment from IAG’s multimillion-pound digital fund.

The start-up will be based in Madrid for the duration of the accelerator programme. Whispr will partner with Iberia maintenance, the airline’s maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) company, working to transform the laborious aircraft inspection documentation process on a new fleet of Airbus 350s.