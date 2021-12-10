Dublin ranked fifth best European city for women tech leaders

Startup Genome’s latest report indicates a gap in gender equality across Europe, with less than 15pc of tech founders being women.

Dublin is the fifth best European city for women founders and CEOs in the technology sector, according to a recent report by Startup Genome.

The research body teamed up with gender equality group We Rise to look at the position of women leading and working in Europe’s technology start-up ecosystem.

The report found that the top five cities for women founders and CEOs in Europe are London, Paris, Berlin, Stockholm and Dublin.

This was based on the percentage of funding that women founders received, the overall percentage of women leaders in tech start-ups and the percentage of women working in technology.

The analysis revealed that the number of women tech founders in Europe is less than 15pc, while an average of 25pc of tech jobs are held by women in the top 25 cities. Only 10pc of overall funding in the last three years went to women-founded start-ups.

Dublin’s share of women tech founders stands at 13.64pc, while 24pc of tech roles are held by women, slightly less than the European average. The report found that 18pc of early-stage funding in Dublin went to women founders.

The scale-up success rate of women founders in Europe was highest in Brussels, Amsterdam and Barcelona, it added.

“These insights into the share of female leaders in tech start-ups confirm a perceived gap in gender equality, but also reveal a huge opportunity,” said Startup Genome’s editor-in-chief, Hazel Boydell.

“By providing a better understanding of the landscape, we hope to encourage real action toward gender parity in both European and global technology ecosystems.”

Startup Genome is best known for its Global Startup Ecosystem Report, which annually ranks start-up ecosystems all over the world. Its 2021 report ranked London as Europe’s number-one city for start-ups, while it was also the only European city to make the top 10 on the list.

While Dublin ranked highly in this latest list, a recent report from Tech Ireland found that funding for companies across the country with women founders declined from 11pc of the total to just 6pc in the first half of this year.

To celebrate 20 years of STEM with Silicon Republic, we recently highlighted some of the amazing women we have profiled over the years in our Women Invent campaign that launched in 2013.

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.