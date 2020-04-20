Workvivo opens California office on the back of Eric Yuan funding

Cork’s Workvivo has opened a new office in California as it accelerates expansion in the North American market.

The company has also appointed a new head of US sales to help build on growth in the North American market and to support its existing clients in the US.

The news comes after Workvivo received a €500,000 investment from Zoom founder Eric Yuan in November 2019. At the time, the company said that the investment would help it grow its user base to more than 1m by 2021.

Workvivo, which was founded in Douglas, Co Cork, has also reported increased demand in the US market as employers seek out new communications tools to deal with an increase in remote working during the Covid-19 pandemic.

‘We’ve seen significant traction in North America, so we decided now was the right time to establish a physical presence in California’

– JOHN GOULDING

Workvivo provides an employee communication platform that aims to increase engagement and centralise internal communications.

Employees can read and post content to an activity feed, engage with other people’s content, recognise others through shout-outs and link posts to company goals and values. It also enables users to create community spaces and publish community articles and events.

Workvivo’s clients in Ireland include Cubic Telecom, Kentech, University College Cork, Bus Éireann, Woodie’s, Voxpro, Trigon Hotels and Laya Healthcare.

Growing in North America

Brian Merical, the newly appointed head of US sales at Workvivo, said: “I’m delighted to be joining the Workvivo US team as we expand further in the US. California is a logical location for the company as we continue to see success in the technology sector and US businesses in general.

“I look forward to continuing to expand the team here and working closely with HQ in Cork to build on the tremendous success they’ve already achieved.”

John Goulding, CEO of the company, added: “We’ve seen significant traction in North America, so we decided now was the right time to establish a physical presence in California and to bring on a senior sales executive with experience in the HR tech world.”

US companies using the platform include Telus International, Seneca Entertainment, Netgear and A+E Networks. In a statement, Workvivo said it hopes to “mirror the success of Zoom and Slack in their respective markets” as a communications and remote working tool.