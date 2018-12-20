Xpanse AI named winner of latest NDRC Investor Showcase

Promising start-up uses AI to help firms retain customers.

Dublin start-up Xpanse AI has been named the winner of the latest NDRC Investor Showcase.

The automated predictive analytics start-up was part of the accelerator’s autumn cohort and will receive €30,000 in follow-on investment.

‘Xpanse AI is a great application of AI technology’

– BEN HURLEY

The judges on the day were Ben Hurley, CEO of NDRC; David Bowles, Delta Partners; Debbie Renwick, ACT Ventures; Niamh Sterling, HBAN; and Will Prendergast, Frontline Ventures.

“Xpanse AI impressed the judges as it has a broad and big market opportunity, with customer traction in multiple sectors,” said Hurley. “Through its business model, its bite-size contracts are flexible; they can be both small and large, which can help with its future expansion.

“Also, the judges noted the depth of knowledge among the founding team. Xpanse AI is a great application of AI technology.”

Commercial traction

Five companies pitched to a panel of investors in sectors ranging from sensor-led food packaging to compliance solutions, each looking to secure next-stage investment and continue their path to growth.

“Overall, it was an extremely strong cohort, with the judges highlighting the great commercial traction experienced by all five businesses, relative to the amount invested in each company,” Hurley said.

NDRC is currently seeking start-ups for its upcoming investment programmes in Galway and Dublin.

The NDRC autumn 2018 cohort

The five start-ups that took part in the latest NDRC Investor Showcase were:

Senoptica

Senoptica is improving safety and trust in the global food chain through its patent-pending sensor technology.

Cation

Cation is automating 80pc of customer interactions across hundreds of thousands of conversations every month. Cation’s multilingual, multichannel AI is live with one of the world’s largest airlines, turning long wait times into sub-second responses.

Xpanse AI

Xpanse AI gives direct marketers the ability to quickly and easily self-serve predictive models, transforming how they manage customer retention and maximise the value of their customer base.

RecEasy

RecEasy is the next generation in accounting compliance software, automating tedious month-end reconciliations, and saving enterprises thousands in resource hours and millions in associated costs.

PointCheck

PointCheck is transforming facilities management from data capture to analytics and workflow improvement, protecting businesses and creating efficiencies for their second-largest cost.