Irish tech firm Xunison eyes global expansion after raising €3.35m

Dublin-based software and hardware provider Xunison has raised €3.35m in seed funding to support its next phase of global growth.

The tech start-up employed Focus Capital to help with the funding raise in late 2021, shortly after it announced a business partnership with Saudi Arabian telecoms provider STC.

Focus director Martin Higgins said the interest in the funding round was “considerable” and “over-subscribed”.

“We believe that Xunison can become a major global business and their hardware and software platform capabilities extend well beyond anything that we have seen in the market,” Higgins added.

Founded in 2016, Xunison is aiming to become a leading all-in-one broadband delivery and in-home service provider for the telecoms and ISP market.

The company offers cloud-based management platforms, consumer apps, smart devices and other connected services that can be customised for clients.

It won a gold prize at the National Startup Awards last year under the emerging tech start-up category.

Xunison CEO and co-founder Ryan O’Donovan said the level of seed funding “exceeded our expectations and capacity”.

“We were humbled by the level of interest that was expressed in this round,” O’Donovan said. “As a result of this funding, 2022 will see Xunison cement our brand presence and effectively communicate the incredible capabilities of the organisation to a global audience.”

Xunison has expansion plans in multiple markets around the world and aims to attend key trade shows in Europe, the Middle East and North Africa.

In Europe, the company intends to expand its sales team to boost its marketing capabilities and aims to sign with five communication service providers over the next two years.

Xunison also intends to solidify its position in the Middle East following its STC partnership by broadening its local presence and expanding its sales team.

It said it is in talks with leading telecoms companies in the US for potential commercial deals. The start-up has already set up an American office to grow its marketing, sales and customer support operations.

“We are delighted to be working to support a highly talented and capable management team and we are eager to support them with value creation as they scale up internationally,” Higgins said.

