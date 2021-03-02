Zendfast to expand courier services to meet mounting demand

The Dublin-based company will add 40 new roles over the next three years, mostly with new drivers, as demand for deliveries continues to grow.

Dublin courier service Zendfast has announced an expansion of its services with the addition of 40 new roles at the company to meet demand.

The company provides on-demand delivery services and develops its own software for managing and tracking orders as well as the allocating of drivers from its ranks that are best positioned to carry out an order.

According to Zendfast, it has seen a 114pc surge in demand for its online delivery services over the last 12 months as people are working from home.

The company has seen an increase in demand for both consumer and business-to-business deliveries and employers sending out equipment and furniture to remote workers in various locations.

The family-owned business, which was founded in 2017 and is backed by Enterprise Ireland, is headed up by chief executive Declan Murray and his son Colin, who is chief marketing officer.

“Our business growth had been on a steady trajectory, however due to the pandemic the demand from the population for courier delivered goods has of course increased, but so too has the number of businesses who have shifted from business-to-business delivery to business-to-consumer delivery,” Declan Murray said.

Murray, who is a former director of logistics at Irish Express Cargo and director of Superior Freight, said Covid-19 has forced a lot of re-thinking and new strategies in the delivery industry to meet the increased demand for logistics.

“We have seen many businesses who have used our services or any courier services for the first time doing a pivot from the ‘normal’ target market due to Covid,” he said. “It is great to see such innovation in these times, and we feel fortunate to be part of their supply chain and to also be in a position to expand our business.”

Zendfast will create 40 jobs, mostly by adding new drivers to its fleet, over next three years as part of the expansion.