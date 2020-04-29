Zendra Health app aims to help nursing home staff during Covid-19

Zendra Health’s platform aims to help nurses and care facility employees deal with the stress and anxiety that comes with working during a pandemic.

Dublin-based digital health start-up Zendra Health has launched an app that can be used to assist care facility workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

The company, which was founded by twin brothers David and Thomas Coleman, has created a platform to help with patient engagement and care optimisation, providing care plans, surveys, telehealth solutions, symptom trackers and more.

Now, due to the large number of Covid-19 cases in Irish nursing and care homes, Zendra Health has turned its focus to workers in care facilities. The start-up’s new companion app for healthcare workers aims to provide them with information and support.

App features

There are more than 460 nursing homes in Ireland providing care to more than 25,000 people, according to Nursing Homes Ireland. According to the most recent figures from the Department of Health, there have been 355 Covid-19 clusters in community residential settings, of which 211 were based in nursing homes.

Zendra Health wants to help employees in these care facilities to self-screen through its app’s Covid-19 smart self-assessments. The app will also provide workers with the latest details on practices related to personal protective equipment (PPE), hand hygiene and general safety.

The start-up said that the platform also helps workers look after their wellbeing, looking at combatting the stress, anxiety and worry that comes from working in difficult circumstances. The app will also provide instant call, email and SMS functions to provide support to workers from doctors.

‘Help alleviate the overwhelming pressure’

The app has already been trialled at St Luke’s Residential Care facility in Cork and is now being rolled out to more nursing homes and care facilities around Ireland.

Thomas Coleman, CEO of Zendra Health, said: “We hope our new companion app will help alleviate the overwhelming pressure being faced by nursing staff in the midst of this pandemic. Our new technology will not only help to keep staff up to speed with innovation and medical advice on Covid-19, but it will also assist with their wellbeing during these stressful times.

“With over 460 nursing homes in Ireland, we hope the companion app will help mitigate coronavirus at care facilities across the countries.”