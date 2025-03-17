ZeroNorth: Taking the helm on reducing shipping emissions

Founded in 2020, this Danish start-up has created a platform designed to optimise shipping routes and reduce maritime emissions.

The shipping industry is often heralded for its efficiency, with the industry being responsible for approximately 80pc of international trade.

However, the sector also accounts for around 3pc of annual global greenhouse gas emissions. According to a recent report – a joint effort between the UCL Energy Institute, UN Climate Change High-Level Champions, and the Getting to Zero Coalition – if shipping were a country, its carbon footprint would be the sixth largest in the world.

One company that is dedicated to helping the shipping industry reduce its carbon footprint is our latest Start-up of the Week, ZeroNorth.

ZeroNorth is a Danish start-up that has developed a platform to assist shipping companies in optimising commercial performance and reduce emissions using advanced tech such as machine learning and AI-driven predictive analytics.

“Our mission is to help the industry drive immediate reductions while supporting long-term sustainability goals,” explains founder and CEO Søren C Meyer. “Our multi-service platform harnesses advanced technology, expertise and trusted data at scale to optimise commercial performance and reduce emissions.

“By analysing billions of data points, we enable seamless information flow across the entire maritime value chain, turning insights into actions.”

No time like maritime

Founded in 2020, ZeroNorth originated as an idea within shipping solutions company Maersk Tankers, where Meyer worked for more than five years in roles such as chief strategy and transformation officer and CEO of digital business.

Recognising the need for an “independent industry player”, ZeroNorth decided to spin out as a separate company.

Since then, Meyer tells SiliconRepublic.com, ZeroNorth has grown its platform, merged with Singapore-based company Alpha Ori Technologies and acquired a number of companies with the goal of consolidating the maritime tech market and developing a “single data solution that caters to the entire industry”.

“Shipping is inherently a global industry, and one of the key advantages of our platform is its ability to serve the entire maritime ecosystem – vessel owners, commercial operators, charterers, cargo owners and bunker suppliers,” says Meyer. “By consolidating a traditionally fragmented digital landscape, we offer unified technology solutions that help our customers simplify operations and enhance decision-making and ultimately, accelerate the energy transition for the industry.”

The tech

ZeroNorth’s platform uses advanced algorithms to process and analyse data points sourced from vessels, ports and operational systems in real time, enabling the company to evaluate potential voyages and recommend optimal routes to clients.

“These recommendations balance commercial performance with safety considerations and emission reduction strategies, ensuring both profitability and sustainability,” says Meyer.

At the core of ZeroNorth’s tech is AI-driven predictive analytics and machine learning, which continuously refine the start-up’s models based on real-world decisions and their outcomes.

“By leveraging these technologies, we gain deeper insights into operational efficiencies, fuel consumption patterns and environmental impact. This creates a powerful feedback loop, where each decision feeds into the system, enhancing future predictions and optimising voyage planning on an ongoing basis.”

Setting sail

Since its founding five years ago, ZeroNorth has expanded considerably. The company’s team has grown from six to 600, it has established offices in 10 countries and it now works with 230 of the largest companies in the industry.

According to Meyer, in 2024 the company optimised 72,000 voyage legs, generating 1.5m routes and reducing CO2 emissions by more than a million metric tonnes for its customers. The company also recently had its first month of operational profitability, which Meyer says was a “huge milestone”.

“The market opportunity is significant,” says Meyer. “With stricter regulations and increasing pressure to decarbonise, the energy transition in shipping has gained momentum. This shift has driven a growing demand for data-driven solutions that enhance efficiency, reduce emissions and ensure compliance.

“As a result, we are seeing accelerating adoption of our platform across the industry.”

As for the ultimate goal, ZeroNorth has an ambitious mission of helping the shipping industry reach climate neutrality.

“The binding goal is to reach this in 2050, but there are some ambitious reduction milestones along the way,” says Meyer.

“Shipping is still one of the most climate friendly transportation forms, so it’s important for us to ensure that the industry thrives while making this green transition.”

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.