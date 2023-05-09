Zipp Mobility expands in the UK with first trial since acquisition

Carlow-based Zeus Scooters acquired Zipp last month. Now, the NovaUCD-based start-up has announced a new e-scooter trial in Barnstaple, Devon.

Zipp Mobility, one of Ireland’s best-known micromobility start-ups, is expanding its footprint in the UK with a new e-scooter trial.

To be held in Barnstaple, Devon, the trial comes less than a month after Zipp was acquired by rival Zeus Scooters, also an Irish company based in Carlow.

It is the first of several upcoming launches since the acquisition.

Headquartered in Dublin’s NovaUCD, Zipp already operates in five markets across the UK, making it one of the country’s leading e-scooter providers. The latest trial, in partnership with North Devon County Council, is set to go live on 17 May.

“Our emphasis will be on safety both for e-scooter users and the general public,” said Charlie Gleeson, who founded Zipp in 2019 and currently serves as its CEO.

“We really hope that people will see the advantage of getting around town in a cleaner, greener way while being aware of and considerate to other road users and pedestrians. I believe this climate-conscious, community-spirited attitude will be the key to the trial’s success.”

Last month, Zeus Scooters said it was keeping all Zipp Mobility staff. Combined, the company employs 50 staff in total. It now operates in more than 50 locations in nine countries, including Croatia, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Malaysia, Norway, Sweden, Poland and the UK.

Zipp Mobility has also expanded its operations internationally in recent years, moving into Poland and the UK. The company has also worked on e-scooter safety projects with academics from University College Dublin’s Energy Institute.

“We’re thrilled to bring our range of top-quality e-scooters to even more people in the UK following ZEUS’ acquisition of Zipp Mobility,” said Damian Young, who set up Zeus Scooters in 2019.

“We can’t wait to see the positive impact that our e-scooters will have on the local community in Barnstaple, and we’re excited to be a bigger part of the UK’s transition towards more sustainable mobility solutions.”

