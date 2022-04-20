8 CV tips tech novices should know about

Hays’ Jennifer Schneider and Harry Gooding share their expert advice on how to craft the perfect CV for that dream job in technology.

If you’re applying for your first role in the world of tech, it can be difficult to know how to write a CV that highlights what you bring to the table. However, just because your experience and proven use of technical skills is limited – or even non-existent – that shouldn’t dissuade you from applying.

The digital skills gap we’re seeing means that more companies are taking on applicants who are new to the sector. Here are eight CV tips to help you prove that you’re the right candidate for a role in tech.

Take time to consider your CV layout

Your CV needs to quickly grab the reader’s attention as they may have received tens if not hundreds of applications for one role. That’s why it’s so important to make your CV easy to digest with the key skills that the employer is seeking clearly outlined.

Divide your CV into clearly defined sections and explore the idea of using boxes or columns to separate them. You don’t want the page to look too busy, with the text squashed together or too small to conceivably read.

Tailor your CV to suit the role – especially in tech

Not all roles in tech are the same or require the same capabilities. It may sound obvious, but always tailor your CV to the exact role you’re applying for.

Recruiters and hiring managers may not progress your application if they feel it is too generic or it’s written for another company. Understand what skills – especially technical – they’re looking for and incorporate this into your CV.

Include a short profile at the start

There may be a number of candidates with the same technical skills as you and, if you’re applying for your first role in tech, there’s a chance that they have more experience than you.

By including a profile, you can demonstrate why you are different and give an insight into who you are and why you’ll offer something else.

Add a specific cover letter

It can make a massive difference if you take the time to put together a cover letter specific to the role and company. Not only will it demonstrate that you’re willing to make an effort, but it will allow you to go into more detail on the achievements and skills that matter most.

Furthermore, just because the role is in tech, that doesn’t mean that technical skills are the only ones that matter, especially if you’re new to the sector. A well-written cover letter can also highlight your soft skills, such as communication, that can compensate for your lack of experience.

Mention extracurricular activities

Personality goes a long way. Do you have any hobbies around tech? Areas of special interest? Don’t be afraid to highlight these, especially if they are relevant for the role.

For example, if you have been part of a coding club or you have designed an app as a side hustle, then say it! These details are memorable and can really help you to stand out to the reader. Include these in your short profile or cover letter.

Improve your skills and include them

Some recruiters like to see a section on your CV highlighting your key strengths and personal skills. This can be a great way to tell a company how you will add value ‘at a glance’. It can be helpful to include some soft skills to complement the technical ones you’ve developed.

If you don’t have much professional experience in tech, a great way to build your CV is to take part in short courses that offer badges or certifications. There are plenty of free learning platforms with industry-recognised lessons and certifications out there.

As with a cover letter, nothing shows willing better than time invested in learning, so it’s worth finding a course that is relevant to the role and completing it.

Write the results of your past work

While recruiters and hiring managers do want to understand what work experience you have, even if it hasn’t been in tech, avoid simply writing out your previous job descriptions. Instead, showcase what you personally delivered, what the result was and what you learned.

Make sure your CV is clear to the reader

Once you’ve finished writing your CV, ask someone to read it through. Can they easily identify exactly what you were doing on any specific date that is relevant to your profile?

For example, what was your role in June 2020? Your CV should be able to tell someone this without them making any extra effort. Everything should be clear to the reader at first glance – if not, change it and simplify.

By Jennifer Schneider and Harry Gooding

Jennifer Schneider is director of Hays Early Careers. Harry Gooding is director of Hays National Technology for the UK and Ireland. A version of this article originally appeared on the Hays Technology blog.

