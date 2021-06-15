Here’s how to activate Google Workspace

Google Workspace is now available to everyone. Here’s what you need to know about the tool and how to get it.

Formerly known as G Suite, Google Workspace is a new iteration of productivity and collaboration tools to accommodate the world’s new ways of working.

First announced last October, the suite combines the Google apps many people are familiar with such as Gmail, Google Drive, Google Docs and Google Meet, as well as a host of newer features and capabilities.

While the service has so far been available to users who had been paying for G Suite or Workspace, it is now available to everyone, including those with free Google accounts.

What does it include?

The aim is to give users a more integrated experience, allowing them to avail of exclusive Workspace features such as smart canvas and collaborate in Google Chat’s Rooms, which will be rebranded to Spaces over the summer.

“Powered by new features like in-line topic threading, presence indicators, custom statuses, expressive reactions and a collapsible view, Spaces will seamlessly integrate with your files and tasks, becoming your new home in Google Workspace for getting more done – together,” Google said in a blogpost.

While these features are available to anyone with a Google account, the company also revealed an individual subscription tier for Workspace, which it said will include “premium capabilities” such as smart appointment booking in Calendar, premium video meeting features that allow for longer calls and personalised newsletter marketing.

“Workspace Individual was created to help people focus their time on doing what they love – like meeting with customers and designing personalised services – and less time on everyday tasks like scheduling appointments and emailing customers,” the company said.

The individual subscription will start rolling out to six markets: the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Australia and Japan. According to TechCrunch, subscriptions will be $9.99 per month, with an introductory price of $7.99 per month.

How do I get Google Workspace?

Users who want to change over to Workspace can do this by switching from Hangouts in the left-hand panel in Gmail to the new Google Chat.

To do this, go to the Settings cog in the top right corner and click to see all settings. Go to the ‘chat and meet’ tab, switch from Classic Hangout to Google Chat and save your settings. This will update to give you Google Chat on the left-hand panel along with Meet and Rooms.