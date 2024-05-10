4 ways you can protect your mental health at work

Mental health, just like physical health, is an everyday consideration and we all need to know the best ways to look after ourselves.

If our vision changes, we require the use of a wheelchair or have a cast that inhibits movement, we understand that this is a health issue and our places of work have an obligation to make certain adjustments, so we can continue to work.

Why then, when we experience symptoms in relation to a mental illness, do we treat this as a lapse in ourselves and not a concern that should be brought into the workplace?

The fact of the matter is, mental health is a part of your physical health, as the two are intertwined in your overall wellbeing. So, it is paramount that we all know how to protect our mental health at work, in the same way we would look after ourselves physically.

Stay informed

As we are becoming a more socially conscious society, significant effort has been put into disintegrating harmful stereotypes and misconceptions around mental illness.

Informing yourself and others is the key to de-stigmatising mental health, both in your personal and working life.

A 2023 Harvard medical study found that 50pc of people will experience a mental health issue in their lifetime. A wide range of issues are defined as mental health concerns, including eating disorders, PTSD, maternity complications and addiction.

Mental illness indiscriminately targets people, there is no shame in it, but education can help bring you to a place where you have the tools to thrive.

HR and employers should ensure that a portion of employee training addresses what mental illness in the workplace looks like. Managers should receive training in how to recognise common workplace mental health issues, such as burnout, extreme fatigue and heightened stress.

Employees should be made aware of the supports and resources they can access and all of this information should be included in the company handbook.

Companies aiming to incorporate mental health training should consider researching available programmes. For example, the Ireland’s Health Service Executive (HSE) currently offers businesses and institutions a number of training courses about the topics of improved mental health and suicide prevention.

Know the harassment protocols

The HSE lists bullying and workplace harassment as a contributing factor in poor mental health, which really is no surprise. The majority of people have worked through a day where having to deal with a particularly difficult coworker, manager or client, left them anxious and upset.

You should never be in an environment where you expect personal criticism, embarrassment and even abuse. We all know this is unacceptable, yet it is extraordinarily difficult to approach, often because of cronyism in the workplace or your status compared to theirs.

This inappropriate conduct in the workplace leads to feelings of anxiety and depression, a lack of productivity and a toxic working atmosphere. It can even bleed into your personal life as the feelings don’t just disappear when it is time to clock off.

In this scenario, the best advice is to look out for yourself. Report untoward behaviour, and show proof if you have it, usually in the form of written communication. Don’t allow upper management to fob you off and always bring HR into the conversation.

As hard as it may seem, always advocate for yourself. Be clear about what is and is not acceptable and do not tolerate insensitivity on the topic of mental health, whether it is directed at you or someone else. It is not a subject to be flippant about.

Be upfront

The silence around mental health can make you feel isolated. But remember, as previously mentioned, one out of every two people will experience a low point with their mental health.

If you require additional support at work, such as access to counselling or a more flexible schedule, be open and communicate. Decent employers understand the value of committed, hard-working staff, as well as the kind of high morale created by an equitable, healthy company culture.

Think of it like you would those old anti-theft ads on DVDs, saying “you wouldn’t steal a car, so why would you steal this film”. You wouldn’t discriminate against a coworker with a mental illness, so don’t assume they will think less of you for speaking up about your own issues.

Slow down

Do you know that feeling where you have been run off your feet all day, yet nothing seems to have been done correctly?

When the burnout and fatigue start to encroach, it has this domino effect that topples you and everything you try to accomplish afterwards is tinged by anxiety. This is surprisingly common in the workplace.

When you feel like it is all go, go, go, remind yourself that – in most scenarios – what you’re doing isn’t a life or death situation. You can actually take that 15-minute coffee break, you can eat your lunch away from the desk and you can clock off when you are supposed to. The work will still be there tomorrow.

To do your absolute best, it helps to feel at your best, or as close to it as you can get. By slowing down and prioritising your own wellbeing, you are ensuring that you are in the right mindset to tackle whatever challenges the next day brings.

But if you constantly feel as though your work/life balance is off kilter, to the detriment of both, bring these concerns to your employer or HR department and see where practical adjustments can be made.

It is important to remember, most working environments will have measures in place to assist anyone dealing with a mental health concern, but there are also a plethora of resources available, such as Aware, Samaritans, Mental Health Ireland and Pieta. The services are there and you owe it to yourself to utilise them.

Find out how emerging tech trends are transforming tomorrow with our new podcast, Future Human: The Series. Listen now on Spotify, on Apple or wherever you get your podcasts.