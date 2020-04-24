How small businesses can harness Microsoft Excel

Among the tech tools helping us adjust to remote working, this infographic reminds us why we shouldn’t overlook the abilities of Microsoft Excel.

It’s likely that you’re already familiar with Microsoft Excel, whether you dip in and out of it every now and again to keep yourself organised or you’re a seasoned expert when it comes to formulas and pivot tables.

But as we use more and more tech tools every day, especially now that many of us are working from home, the merits of this spreadsheet programme might be easily overlooked.

Excel has been around since 1985 and it continues to prove useful for a variety of tasks today. With so many modern tools boasting at least some degree of automation to lessen the user’s workload, Excel is no different – you just have to become familiar with the commands.

To help, Headway Capital has created an infographic guide for small business owners interested in using Excel, describing it as a “Swiss army knife” that can be used to solve everyday problems in your business.

The guide includes tips on using the programme for accounting and finance, human resources and payroll, inventory and equipment and project management, as well as functions that every small business owner needs to know.

For example, Headway Capital explains: “With Excel, a simple six-column grid can help you track your business’s finances. It is straightforward to set up formulas so that the math happens automatically, correcting your totals if you change a figure in the spreadsheet. But that is just the start of what’s possible.

“These formulas can work across spreadsheets. Once you start to keep an Excel record of your inventory and to create invoices in Excel, the numbers will tally between pages and your spreadsheets should ‘speak’ to each other.”

Check out the infographic below for more or click here to view it as a larger image.

