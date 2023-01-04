Top programming languages for metaverse software developers

Hays’ Travis O’Rourke examines the most in-demand skills that software developers need if they’re helping to build the metaverse.

Reports show that almost $2bn has been spent on ‘virtual land’ in the last year, while it has recently been forecast that the metaverse industry will be worth more than $670bn by 2030.

As it becomes prevalent in our day-to-day lives, from entertainment to work, organisations need people to build these spaces. That means software developers who know the right programming languages are going to be highly sought after.

One of the companies leading the growth is Meta. They recently confirmed that their developers would almost exclusively program with C++, Python and Rust as well as their own open-source language Hack.

In metaverse spaces, programmers could find themselves working on a range of aspects, from virtual reality (VR) to blockchain technology.

Although different roles will require certain programming languages, there are some that are common in metaverse development. In addition to coding, programmers with additional soft skills will be in high demand.

What are the top programming languages?

Since there are so many aspects and possibilities within the metaverse, the opportunities to get involved are fun and varied. As a result, different roles will require different coding skills.

C family

C# is widely used for creating applications that incorporate blockchain technology. This is vital within the metaverse, where assets and NFTs are logged and traded.

Particularly in the entertainment industry, there’s demand for coders with experience in 3D rendering and game engines. This requires proficiency in C++.

Java

This is another programming language that developers will already be familiar with. There are many similarities between the development of video games and the metaverse. As such, software developers working on VR or augmented reality (AR) are going to be using this a lot.

Python

Python is one of the programming languages best suited to machine learning. “So what?” I hear some of you ask. Well, if we’re to make the most of the metaverse experience, it’s important that we can personalise and customise that. Machine learning is a big part of that process.

Rust

Like C#, Rust will be useful for blockchain, with an emphasis on security. Ensuring that the right data is available – or unavailable – in the metaverse is crucial if personal users and organisations are going to place their trust in it.

What are the other useful skills for jobs in the metaverse?

We know the top coding languages to know, but what about the other skills?

You’ll need to understand the blockchain, how it works and how to program for it using the languages listed above.

Experience in artificial intelligence and machine learning is also valuable. Think about how much better these virtual environments will be if they can respond to users’ actions and preferences.

To give users the best experience possible, top candidates will know about animation and graphics rendering. This is particularly valid for those working in entertainment and ecommerce, but useful regardless.

As for soft skills, employers are looking for people with the ability to communicate well with teams across the development process. If you can prove that you’re a creative storyteller who’s able to design an immersive experience, even better. Last but not least, there’s our old friend: problem solving.

The best coding language to know will depend on the role, but proficiency in C languages, Java and Python will put you in good stead. In addition to this, top candidates for metaverse developer roles are boasting other skills for world-building.

By Travis O’Rourke

Travis O’Rourke is the president of Hays Canada. A version of this article originally appeared on the Hays blog.

