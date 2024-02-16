An employer’s guide to navigating romance at work

BrightHR’s Alan Price discusses how to navigate the murky waters of office romances and the challenges that can result from them.

Managing workplace relationships can be a delicate task, especially when it comes to addressing potential romantic entanglements among employees.

While the prospect of blossoming love is usually something to celebrate, if sparks fly between your staff, it can be risky for your team.

New relationships at work can quickly become complicated and potentially inappropriate. Setting boundaries and ground rules for workplace relationships is advisable if you want to dodge harassment claims from employees or avoid losing your staff. Plus, you don’t want your work culture or professional relationships to suffer.

So, what can you do to stop Cupid’s arrow from piercing the peace at work? To avoid the dreaded awkward conversations, here are some practical tips to help you navigate these situations effectively.

Be alert to unwanted workplace advances

Behaviour that might seem innocent, like passing a note to a co-worker or buying gifts and sending cards, can quickly escalate. Unrequited love or unwanted advances could leave your team feeling uncomfortable.

This could lead to some awkward and unwanted conversations. That’s why it’s important to check in with an HR professional and find out what you can and can’t do in this situation.

Prepare your schedule in case staff get swept off their feet

Don’t let last-minute romantic gestures of grandeur mess with your productivity. Annual leave requests are likely to increase, especially around Valentine’s Day.

It’s important to have seamless scheduling and annual leave approval processes to make sure that your staff can take time off when they need to, while still maintaining productivity.

By proactively managing time off, you can minimise disruptions to workflow and ensure smooth operations.

Set workplace boundaries

It’s essential to set boundaries for workplace relationships. Encourage employees to act professionally and respectfully towards each other. With an emphasis on the importance of maintaining appropriate behaviour and communication channels.

Remind staff members that while personal relationships – romantic or platonic – outside of work are their choice, they must act professional at work.

Consider work events

When organising work-related social gatherings, you must also set boundaries. Make sure your company’s guidelines for professional conduct and appropriate behaviour are clearly stated in your employee handbook.

It’s important to highlight the significance of maintaining professionalism and respect, particularly in the case of workplace relationships.

By setting clear expectations, you can lower the risk of any potential romantic advances or conflicts during these gatherings.

Address power imbalances

When workplace romance involves employees who have different levels of authority or influence, you must be careful.

Power imbalances can create situations where one person feels pressured or uncomfortable, which can lead to accusations of harassment or favouritism.

You should establish clear rules and guidelines to prevent and deal with any inappropriate behaviour that might result from these dynamics.

Lead by example

As a leader, set a positive example by demonstrating professionalism and appropriate conduct in your own interactions.

Show respect for boundaries and avoid engaging in behaviour that could be perceived as favouritism or impropriety. Your actions can help reinforce the importance of maintaining professionalism in all workplace relationships.

By implementing these tips and fostering a culture of professionalism and respect, you can effectively navigate workplace relationships while maintaining a positive and inclusive work environment for all.

By Alan Price

Alan Price is the CEO at BrightHR and COO at the Peninsula Group. A version of this article was previously published on the BrightHR blog.

