Studying from home? Here are 5 online learning tools to help

Studying for exams from home? Here are some online learning tools that could help you stay prepared and productive.

Although schools in Ireland are currently closed, plenty of students across the country still have to continue their preparations for sitting state exams in June.

If you’re studying from home, here are some online education resources that might help.

iRevise.com

iRevise.com, previously Mocks.ie, provides online revision resources for students, including notes, video tutorials and past papers. In light of the current school closures, the website said it will provide all students with premium access to its study resources for a month. Currently, the site has more than 800,000 student users.

Hi all, To avail of the free month's premium access follow the guidelines below #LeavingCert #juniorcert @Education_Ire pic.twitter.com/2C3cgmz1nq — iRevise – Ireland (@iRevise_Ireland) March 19, 2020

A representative for the company, Padraig Ryan, said: “Students and parents will be anxious that they are not in school and don’t have access to teachers and key study resources.

“We want to help our users to avail of our services so there is minimal impact on their studies. We want to ensure the health and wellbeing of our students is not negatively impacted by Covid-19.”

Scoilnet

Scoilnet has learning and teaching resources on a range of subjects from primary and post-primary teachers. The site has more than 20,000 resources, covering everything from chemistry to classics, and includes news and updates about the impacts of Covid-19 on the education sector.

ExamLearn

ExamLearn allows users to engage with A-grade past exam answers, mock tests, tips on studying, notes and general revision advice.

The site is free for basic access, or there is an annual fee for premium features. ExamLearn also offers one-to-one live grinds for weekly payments with vetted tutors.

Introducing Grinds by ExamLearn, the simple way to get grinds for the Junior or Leaving Cert. This is Ireland's first 1-1 online grinds platform. 🥇⠀

The grind takes place from the comfort of your own home via a live video stream with an interactive whiteboard along with scre… pic.twitter.com/RcuRm3TWYS — ExamLearn (@ExamLearn) February 5, 2020

StudyNotes.ie

StudyNotes.ie is a free education service for both junior and senior-cycle students and their teachers. Through it, students and teachers can share, edit and access resources in a community-driven environment.

When you visit the website, it brings you to a social media-like newsfeed with updates from staff and ‘super users’, as well as questions posted by other students, helping to keep things interactive.

Studyclix

Finally, Studyclix is a company that “strives to create new, innovative study tools”. It also features past exam questions, marking schemes, sample answers, notes and videos.

A unique feature of this platform is its ‘exam builder’ function, allowing you to construct your own exam papers from previous questions and print it out for revision.