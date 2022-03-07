Tim Cook confirms Apple staff will return to offices from 11 April

Apple CEO Tim Cook is joining other Big Tech bosses calling for employees to return to the workplace on a hybrid basis this spring.

Apple is the latest major tech company to confirm a reopening date for its offices, with CEO Tim Cook telling employees in a memo that they will return to the workplace from 11 April.

This return date is for the company’s corporate employees, many of whom have been working from home for more than two years.

It comes following similar announcements from Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal and Google vice-president of global benefits John Casey last week. Twitter’s offices will reopen from 15 March, while Google employees will begin to return from 4 April.

According to Cook’s memo, first reported on by Bloomberg, Apple staff will formally return to offices on a staggered basis. By 11 April, they will be required to work at least one day per week in the office, with this increasing three weeks later to two days per week. By late May, Apple employees will be expected to be in the office at least three days a week.

“In many locations, officials have started lifting pandemic restrictions in accordance with the guidance of public health experts. And based on the latest data, we are optimistic that this progress will continue into the spring,” Cook wrote.

“While many of you have been coming in regularly for quite some time, we are now looking forward to welcoming those of you who shifted to working remotely back to our corporate offices.”

Cook acknowledged that the return might be “an unsettling change” for some, and a “long-awaited milestone” and “positive change” for others. He said the company would continue to offer flexible and hybrid working options and stressed that the reopening would adhere to local guidelines around Covid-19.

By 23 May, employees will come into the workplace on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, and can choose to work remotely on Wednesdays and Fridays if they wish.

Cook also said that most Apple sites would revert to a mask optional policy due to the decline in active cases of Covid-19.

“As always, we will continue monitoring local conditions and are prepared to adjust our protocols as necessary for the health of our teams and communities. I also want to make clear that you are always welcome to wear a mask and you should feel comfortable doing so. And I want to reiterate the vital importance of getting the vaccine and a booster if you are able to,” he said.

Google is also planning a hybrid policy that will see most staff work three days in the office and two days remotely. Twitter is looking at a more flexible future, with staff able to work in the office, remotely or in a hybrid arrangement.

