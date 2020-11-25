All Advice People Employers Jobs
Careers
Applications open for free AWS course in cloud skills

Graduates of the newly launched AWS re/Start programme will get to apply for entry-level jobs in cloud, infrastructure, site reliability and more.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has launched a free training programme for cloud skills in Ireland. Called AWS re/Start, it will give participants who are unemployed, underemployed or from underrepresented communities the opportunity to develop skills and train for jobs. It is open to people with diverse experience levels; no previous technical knowledge is required.

The 12-week course teaches fundamental AWS cloud skills such as programming, networking and security, as well as practical career skills like CV writing and interviewing, communication, time management and teamwork.

Those taking part will get access to mentors across these areas and will be able to take the AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner exam at no cost. Once they’ve completed the course, they will be able to apply for entry-level jobs in cloud operations, infrastructure support and site reliability, among other areas.

Non-profit organisation Generation will deliver the coursework and link graduates of the programme with potential employers.

AWS Ireland country manager Mike Beary explained that re/Start is “building a diverse pipeline of new cloud talent”. It will help young people “who otherwise might not have had access to this exciting career path”, he said.

Minister of State for Skills and Further Education, Niall Collins, TD, welcomed the programme’s launch. He said that as demand for “new and more digital services” grows, so will the need for “high-tech skills”. AWS re/Start offers an “alternative training route” for people in Ireland who want to pursue a career in tech, he added.

Generation CEO Michael Houlihan commented: “Widening access to jobs, improving social mobility and providing support for under-served groups is a high priority across Ireland, made even more important by the economic and social impact of Covid-19.

“We believe AWS re/Start will make an important contribution to bridge the gap between young people looking for meaningful employment and companies who are struggling to fill entry-level technical positions.”

If you’re interested in applying for AWS re/Start, learn more about the course here.

Lisa Ardill
By Lisa Ardill

Lisa joined the team as senior Careers reporter in July 2019 with previous experience in science communication and media. With a BA in neuroscience and a master’s degree in science communication, she is also a semi-published poet and a big fan of doggos.

