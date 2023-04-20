New cybersecurity skills bootcamp for beginners offers internship at PwC

Successful graduates of the global bootcamp run by PwC and ThriveDX will be able to intern in PwC’s cybersecurity department.

Professional services multinational PwC has partnered with US-based cybersecurity training provider ThriveDX to launch a bootcamp for people who want to learn cybersecurity skills.

There are two programmes on offer – one geared towards people with IT expertise and one for those without any knowledge.

The bootcamp is open to participants anywhere in the world. Those who enrol will learn the fundamentals of cybersecurity through digital labs, case studies and assignments.

The Cyber Impact Bootcamp that PwC and ThriveDX are offering as part of their collaboration was developed by the Cyber Intelligence Unit of the Israeli Defense Force.

It covers topics that learners will need to familiarise themselves with in order to embark on a cybersecurity career.

Learners will get access to a self-paced learning platform which includes interactive sessions as well as regular mentoring from PwC and ThriveDX cybersecurity professionals.

After they complete the programme, participants will be able to undertake a paid internship with PwC’s cybersecurity practice.

For people already working in cybersecurity, it is possible to complete an eight-week programme called the Cyber Impact Bootcamp for IT Professionals. Graduates will receive a certificate issued by ThriveDX and PwC in accordance with the InfoComm Media Development Authority and the Cloud Security Alliance.

“The unique programme PwC and ThriveDX offers will be focusing on how we can build competent cybersecurity professionals at scale, which in turn can help protect local organisations from attacks and build talent pools that can provide cybersecurity services globally,” said Haresh Perera, director of technology consulting at PwC Sri Lanka.

Roy Zur, CEO of ThriveDX, said that the bootcamp tackles cybersecurity’s greatest global threats, namely “the global talent shortage and growing skills gap.”

