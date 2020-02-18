Why it’s worth looking in unexpected places for a career in tech

According to EY’s Enda Daly, the company may not be the first place jobseekers think of when looking at tech careers – but it could be time for that to change.

As the experienced hire recruitment manager at EY, Enda Daly told Siliconrepublic.com about the open roles at the company and what kind of candidates he’s on the lookout for.

According to Daly, the company is recruiting “across a broad spectrum of talent”. But, increasingly, it all comes back to what Daly called the “cornerstone” of future recruitment at EY – emerging technologies.

“We probably have more opportunities to fit your experience than you think,” he added.

Wavespace

EY Ireland recently launched its new Wavespace facility – a client suite and innovation centre at the company’s offices on Harcourt St, Dublin. Developed to house collaboration and idea creation, it includes an art auditorium, multiple design studios and an emerging technology lab.

“Our recent investments in the Wavespace client suite is a good indicator of EY’s commitment to the provision of future tech services,” Daly said.

To help the company with that aim, Daly added that he and his team are seeking people with “a good skills base and an eye for client relationships at the senior level”, as well as “those who have a good appetite for learning and are looking for exposures to large-scale client delivery projects”.

Growing focus on tech

The company is currently hiring for people with expertise in analytics and emerging technologies, IT risk, intelligent automation, cloud solution and cybersecurity, among other areas. Its open roles include technology project managers, digital project managers, technical architects and UX consultants.

And once they begin working at EY, Daly said new joiners can expect to be “surrounded by some of the very best, working on some of the largest projects in the sector”.

Those projects require staff at EY to harness top-end technology, he added. “EY may not be who you typically think of when you look at technology careers. But over the last number of years, our business has turned in that direction and we will continue to grow in this area.”