What do employees want: a higher salary or more job flexibility?

New research from Employflex has shown that nine out of 10 people would leave their job for another that offers more flexibility.

Earlier this month, Employflex surveyed more than 670 people across Ireland about work flexibility.

Its findings are pertinent given that the future of work is one of today’s hottest topics, with two thirds of people surveyed citing flexibility as the most important thing for them when looking for a job.

With just 8pc looking for a higher salary and 13pc seeking a convenient location, it’s clear that employee priorities are changing, demonstrated further by the four in five people who responded that flexible work should be a legal right for everyone in the workplace.

And communication around flexibility needs to improve, too, as two in five of those surveyed weren’t sure whether or not their employer offered it.

A wake-up call for companies

This is a major issue for companies going forward, as talent recruitment and retainment is going to keep evolving with the future of work. With nine out of ten people saying they would leave their current job if they were offered flexibility in another role, businesses will need to start considering the needs of modern employees.

Employer attitudes will need to adapt too, given that more than half of the people surveyed said they wouldn’t feel comfortable asking their seniors for flexibility, despite feeling that flexible work would allow them a better work/life balance.

Founder of Employflex, Karen O’Reilly, said: “This survey points out the desire of employees for flexible work, above silly perks, salary and even career progression.

“In today’s world flexibility at work is possible with the developments in technology. Companies need to move away from the ‘seat-warmer’ mentality and realise that flexible work can work for everyone.

“It is alarming to see from the survey that so many people would not feel comfortable asking for flexible work but when it comes to the priority for employees, it is all about flexibility.

“We are standing on the brink of the fourth industrial revolution but many companies are still stuck back in the stone ages when it comes to allowing flexibility in the workplace. These companies will certainly suffer in the future of work.”