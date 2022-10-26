Hybrid workers ditching VPNs due to security and productivity concerns

A report by HP and Teradici found that Zero Trust architecture was gaining popularity over traditional VPNs, amid security concerns.

According to a report from HP on how hybrid working has influenced companies’ IT practices, many are changing their ways in order to ensure employees who work remotely are not inadvertently compromising security.

HP and its subsidiary, the Canadian software company Teradici, surveyed 8,392 respondents from all over the world in the period between July and August 2021. Although there were no respondents from Ireland, the survey included a range of industries such as IT, education, finance and government and military.

The findings have been published in the report, which is titled ‘Securing the Hybrid Workplace in 2022 and beyond.’

The vast majority (99pc) of those surveyed in 2021 said their companies would operate on a hybrid basis post-pandemic.

The abrupt adjustment to working remotely during the pandemic caused a lot of respondents to re-evaluate their IT security.

Many indicated they are moving away from methods such as virtual private networks (VPN) towards remote desktops and Zero Trust architecture.

Zero Trust architecture refers to tech that replaces traditional perimeter-based security – ie that which is used by VPNs – with a model focused on users, devices, applications and assets.

It is aptly named, since it does not provide blanket access to applications, services, and files for all users. Employees can only access the resources needed for a specific task or function. Devices have to undergo verification and authentication checks at several points before accessing company data.

According to the survey, 78pc are currently implementing or planning a switch to Zero Trust architecture in the next two years. A further 19pc are planning to implement, but are unsure when. Just 2pc of respondents did not have any plans to implement Zero Trust.

When asked about their company’s primary method of mitigating corporate data exposure via home-based devices, 41pc said their companies currently rely on VPN technology. More than half (55pc) are using remote desktop technology to keep both application software and confidential data within the corporate perimeter. Only 4pc were relying on contract terms or personal trust.

Remote desktops, or Desktop-as-a-Service, refers to a desktop service that is hosted in the cloud by a company like Microsoft or Google.

At the time the survey was carried out, more respondents were using remote desktops than VPNs.

For those that did rely on VPNs, security was not their sole concern. Productivity was also impacted, with three quarters reporting user complaints about slow performance or disconnects.

Throughout the shift to remote work, relying on VPNs has been a challenge for 81pc of respondents.

Looking to the future, only 3pc of respondents will be relying on VPNs as the primary user authentication method for corporate services and remote desktops. Cloud and on-premises identity services are taking over, according to 80pc of respondents.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.