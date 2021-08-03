Jobs website Indeed launches ‘more human’ virtual hiring platform

The new Indeed Hiring Platform aims to automate elements of the recruitment process for employers.

Jobs website Indeed has launched a new virtual hiring platform aimed at employers who want to speed up the recruitment process.

Its new virtual solution aims to help employers control the timeline from job posting through to interview directly on Indeed, while allowing them to automate the sourcing, screening and scheduling of interviews to leave them free to concentrate on getting to know candidates.

“Our mission is to help people get jobs, and this past year that mission has been more vital than ever,” said Daniel Corcoran, vice-president of strategy and operations at Indeed. “In response to the pandemic, companies and jobseekers alike have had to adapt and look at new ways of work.”

In a recent interview with the Irish Times, Indeed CEO Chris Hyams said the virtual platform’s main aim would be to make the recruitment process “simple, fast, and more human”. He said the idea came from watching employers engaging with prospective new hires on Indeed during the pandemic.

Indeed Hiring Platform has just launched in Ireland but internationally more than 200,000 jobseekers have already used it to connect with employers.

It was launched following research carried out by Indeed, which found that out of 500 jobseekers surveyed, 70pc gave up on a job application because it had taken too long for them to hear back. More than half (54pc) also said they regularly did not hear back from employers when applying for jobs.

The jobs website also surveyed 500 employers in Ireland. Three-quarters said they planned to hire more as pandemic restrictions ease, while half said they would hire more staff remotely.

According to Indeed’s data, jobs postings in Ireland are now up 18pc from February 2020, surpassing pre-pandemic levels.

“As Ireland’s job recovery continues, employers need to be able to ramp up hiring quickly, but the reality is that the traditional process can often be too slow and leave job seekers in the dark. The direct connections enabled by our new platform solve real problems for jobseekers and employers,” Corcoran added.

“By taking care of the time-consuming administrative tasks, like scheduling interviews, we can dramatically shorten the time it takes to get candidates into jobs, from weeks to days. It also has the added benefit of giving jobseekers a direct path to showcase their skills to recruiters and hiring managers.”