IrishJobs.ie reports increase in vacancies for IT and financial sectors

The recruitment site says there have been big increases in job vacancies in IT, business and financial services.

Ireland’s IT, finance and business, and pharmaceutical sectors have all seen increases in job vacancies over the past year, according to the latest quarterly index by jobs site IrishJobs.ie.

The website reported year-on-year growth in terms of vacancies for most sectors, with retail being the only area to see a major decline.

Job vacancies in the science, pharmaceutical and food sector experienced a decline of 17pc compared to the previous quarter. However, the year-on-year jobs vacancy rate was up by 76pc thanks to demand for science and pharma expertise during the pandemic.

According to Orla Moran, general manager at IrishJobs.ie, the quarterly decrease can likely be attributed to “the industry reaching production capacity for Covid vaccine-related products rather than an underlying structural issue”.

Elsewhere, there was a year-on-year increase of 45pc in the export-orientated production, manufacturing and materials sector, with a slight quarterly decline of 2pc. The sector remains 27pc below pre-Covid job vacancy levels posted this time two years ago.

There were, however, both quarterly and annual increases across IT, financial and business sectors. IT accounted for 11pc of job vacancies during the last quarter, and was the third largest source of vacancies behind the hotel and catering and healthcare sectors.

A range of financial and business support sectors have all seen increases in job vacancies, suggesting that “pent-up demand for talent during lockdown is transforming into active recruitment”, according to Moran.

In terms of year-on-year growth, job vacancies in IT were up 334pc; vacancies in accountancy and finance increased by 136pc; banking, financial services and insurance job openings increased by 119pc; and marketing vacancies increased by 293pc.

“For those who are considering a career change or career progression, the jobs market has never been more amenable,” Moran added.

“The continued growth in job vacancies provides increased choice and flexibility for those who are seeking new roles, and in turn, we are likely to experience a booming employee market as the economy continues to reopen and recover.”