LinkedIn users can now set gender pronouns and name pronunciation

The platform has launched a number of new features for users in Ireland, including profile space for gender pronouns, video cover stories and a way to record how you pronounce your name.

Jobseekers and professionals in Ireland can now avail of a number of new LinkedIn features to help them express themselves and stand out to potential employers and connections.

A new name pronunciation feature allows you to upload an audio recording of how to pronounce your name. This feature can only be used through the LinkedIn app on your phone. The company said the goal of this is to help foster international connections and create more inclusive workplaces.

You can also avail of an optional field at the top of your profile where you can add your gender pronouns. Through a video cover story, you can now upload a video that showcases your skills, career goals, expertise and services to potential employers.

Turning on the new creator mode in your profile dashboard will allow you to add a ‘follow’ button to your profile, add hashtags, and move up the Featured and Activity sections for clearer content display.

For freelancers and small business owners, a dedicated Service Page is now an option. This will list the services you offer and give them more reach in the global community. It will also show ratings and reviews.

Sharon McCooey, head of LinkedIn in Ireland, said that the new features will help users “stand out to employers and recruiters, showcase their skills and express themselves”.

“No more awkward moments at the start of an introductory meeting having to explain how to pronounce your name. No two professionals are the same and with Cover Story, people can meet the real you virtually and get a feel for your skills and story through video.

“Creator mode and Service Page can also help our members tap into LinkedIn’s global community and help them to showcase their expertise. All of the features will make our community more vibrant and create increased opportunities for our members.”