How this market leader is integrating tech skills into her new strategic role

SiliconRepublic.com recently visited PwC to talk to Aisling Curtis about her new role in the strategic alliances team and the tech skills she brings to the position.

Over the past few weeks, we have written a lot about the importance of skills in the workplace.

From investigating upskilling programmes to hearing about the transferrable skills you might use when switching careers, there has been no shortage of information about the vital role skills development plays in current and future workplaces.

Recently, we visited PwC to hear from one of the newest additions to the company’s strategic alliances team, Aisling Curtis, who told us about her new role as market leader, the tech skills she brings to her new team and the work she is involved in.

Collaborations and alliances

Curtis, who has spent 20 years working between telecoms and tech, said that she has always had an interest in collaborative workspaces.

“I’ve always been attracted to environments where you can collaborate, where you can innovate and really reimagine, whether it’s business models, [or involvement] in transformation at a client level.”

Curtis said that PwC are currently making a global investment in strategic alliances, providing the example of a recent joint investment of $1bn with Microsoft in generative AI.

“We’re also working with companies like SAP and Salesforce and other strategic alliances,” she said.

“The reason we’re doing this is so that we can help our clients transform at an accelerated pace. Whether it’s financial transformation, HR transformation or whether we’re helping them understand and develop a strategy around their cyber or their ESG [environmental, social and governance], for instance.”

Adding to the team

As well as describing the current work of the strategic alliances team, Curtis told us about the skills that they’re currently hiring for.

“We’re looking for people with deep technical expertise, AI skills, we’re also looking for people who have a curious mindset.

“It’s a brilliant opportunity to use your skills to bring technology and human-led transformation. It’s a very exciting time to collaborate with our clients and also our strategic alliance partners.”

According to Curtis, the company is already recruiting for these roles on its website and social media.

