Ulster University becomes corporate partner of all-island fintech group

Ulster University’s corporate partnership deal will allow its fintech graduates to connect with The Fintech Corridor’s business partners.

The Fintech Corridor, an initiative connecting EU and UK fintechs, has welcomed longtime collaborator Ulster University on board as a corporate partner.

Ulster University will join other universities across the island of Ireland to become the newest member of The Fintech Academy, an ecosystem designed to leverage the talent pool in partner institutions. Other Fintech Academy partners include Dublin City University, Dundalk IT and Queen’s University Belfast.

These academic institutions work with The Fintech Corridor’s public and enterprise partners to shape the future of the financial services industry in the region.

The Fintech Corridor has more than 60 members and partners. Its public body partners are IDA Ireland, Enterprise Ireland, InterTrade Ireland, Louth Economic Forum, Louth County Council and Invest Northern Ireland.

Commenting on the new corporate partnership with Ulster University, The Fintech Corridor chairperson Simon Bailie said it would “be pivotal in driving development, facilitating collaboration and adding value to the concentration of fintech companies along the Dublin to Belfast region.”

He added that he was “excited to be deepening [our] links with Ulster University,” which is already an active member of The Fintech Corridor. Bailie said he hoped the academy would connect with future industry leaders and help them to reach their full potential.

Under the partnership, The Fintech Corridor members will support Ulster University in new course development, providing industry reviews and feedback on course outlines and learning outcomes, further aiding the development of a skilled workforce.

The region’s fintech companies and members of The Fintech Corridor will be able to access the university’s graduate pool, providing work experience and internships.

Prof Mark Durkin, executive dean, Ulster University Business School said the university is “committed to its role in the flourishing fintech sector and looks forward to bringing its research leadership, innovation, and skilled graduate pipeline” to the Corridor’s members.

Durkin added that Ulster University launched its BSc (Hons) in Financial Technology, which he said was “the first of its kind in the UK” within months of the pandemic emerging.

“Fintech is characterised by resilience, adaptability and innovation and so the disruptive months of the pandemic only served to sharpen the focus on the power of fintech for both business and consumers,” he said.

“As a regional university, being a partner in this strategic framework will foster further collaboration within the finance and technology sectors and – through Fintech NI – enable all those companies in Northern Ireland who share the vision for this sector to be part of an exciting and timely growth agenda.”

