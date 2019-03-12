Is universal basic income the solution to technological unemployment?

As the labour market changes rapidly, many laud solutions such as the universal basic income as the way forward. What are the benefits – and the pitfalls – of implementing such a scheme?

The rise of automation and AI has, and will continue to, cast a long shadow over the future of the labour market. These technologies promise to incite seismic shifts in the world of work, and so any prudent government is gearing up to implement changes to secure its economic future.

One proposed new direction for countries around the globe is to implement a universal basic income (UBI). UBI schemes pay every citizen a non-means-tested, automatic, regular payment that is enough to keep a person above the poverty line. Proponents of the scheme – such as Virgin media boss Richard Branson, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and a plethora of other Silicon Valley moguls – argue that a guaranteed income makes people more creative and more likely to take entrepreneurial risks, which will stimulate the economy. Yet is it really so simple?

The Finland Trial

In January 2017, Finland began a ground-breaking universal basic income trial which saw it pay 2,000 unemployed citizens a monthly stipend of €560. This stipend replaced their unemployment payment which was a similar sum. The core difference is that the UBI is unconditional – recipients are not obligated to seek or accept work. The scheme cost the Finnish centre-right government a grand total of €20m to implement.

The study found no significant difference in the likelihood that recipients would find employment when compared to a control group. Yet it did find that recipients reported significantly better overall wellbeing – the test group experienced significantly fewer problems with health, stress and the ability to concentrate than the control group. The test group were more likely to say they were confident in their own future, their employment prospects and their ability to influence societal issues.

This report on the findings is merely a preliminary one. Researchers are keen to stress this caveat, underlining that a full report into the trial will be released in 2020 and that observers should wait until more in-depth analysis is completed to draw conclusions.

Other country roll-out

Similar schemes have been trailed in other countries such as Namibia, India and Canada. The latter’s basic income trial, guaranteed a minimum annual income of $17,000 CAD for single people and $24,000 for married people over the course of a three-year trial.

Many on the trial reported similar boosts to wellbeing. It provided people with the security to pursue their passions, spend more freely and gave them a better quality of life. Yet similarly, the trial didn’t necessarily emerge as a panacea to how automation will affect the labour market.

UBI and its detractors

For all that tech CEOs may laud UBI as an excellent solution, basic income has its detractors.

Reasons for disliking the scheme vary. The sheer cost of UBI is one of the central reasons it is often dismissed as unrealistic.

As Ian Goldin wrote for The Financial Times, the idea of a blanket solution that isn’t progressive or means-tested makes it non-viable and “financially irresponsible”. Resources will have to be pulled from other pockets of government to pay for it, and giving the already super-rich a basic wage pulls funds away from the most deprived.

Other opponents dislike the idea of giving people money with ‘no strings attached’. There are fears that it would exacerbate so-called “bad” behaviour. Others argue that it may dis-incentivise people from participating in the labour market if they could end up financially worse off by taking up work when considering the loss of benefits.

It goes without saying that a novel approach is needed to tackle the novel world we’re morphing into, and a universal basic income could be the answer. Investigations into schemes like this and their viability reveal an inconvenient truth; nothing is so simple.

It’s easy for public figures and politicians alike to throw UBI around as an easy-to-comprehend and ostensibly radical solution to impending changes to the world of work. Yet the more you research the topic, the more you realise that the of a world’s economy makes ensuring the safety and welfare of citizens a true Gordian knot.

Universal basic income should probably be neither totally dismissed nor totally celebrated. It unquestionably, however, should not be poised as the sabre to cut through a problem as involved as the future of work.