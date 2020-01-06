Should we be working less in winter?

According to scientific research, reduced office hours during the winter months could be critical to our health.

Shorter hours inside the office are looking like a real possibility for 2020, between initiatives to reduce the length of the work week and give employees greater flexibility in where they clock in from. So, whether it’s working from home or getting an extra day tacked on to our weekends, we could be on our way to a better chance at work-life balance. And that could be more critical now – during the winter months – than any other time of the year.

Many of us are familiar with the typical seasonal routine which sees us arrive at work just as it’s starting to brighten outside, and leaving after the sun has already set. It’s not a routine conducive to productivity and job satisfaction, and there’s plenty of scientific research that agrees.

The impacts of SAD

Seasonal affective disorder (SAD), for example, is an illness that manifests as oversleeping and depression during the colder, darker months. Lately, experts have started to see SAD as a spectrum rather than something that’s all-or-nothing, meaning that it could impact most of us to some extent.

But even for people who don’t live with the illness, January and February are two of the least productive times of the year. And it’s not simply a case of feeling down after all the Christmas festivities have finished up, research tells us, but a symptom of our biological body clock being neglected.

As reported by Wired, Greg Murray, professor of psychology at Australia’s Swinburne University, explained: “If our body clock is saying it wants us to wake up at nine o’clock, because it’s a dark winter’s day, but we are getting ourselves up at seven o’clock – then we are missing out on a complete sleep phase. The body likes to do those things in synchrony with the body clock, which is the master controller of where our body and behaviour is relative to the sun.”

The body’s winter clock

Murray told Wired about the ‘phase delay’ that our body’s clock experiences in winter, meaning that it’s “nudged” later in the morning. This makes it harder for us to get out of bed.

The body clock regulates circadian rhythm, which manages our cycles between being awake and sleeping. And disrupting it has proven to be unhealthy, as shown in workers with shift hours, such as nurses.

But it’s not just shift workers who could benefit from office hours more aligned with their circadian rhythm. Introducing reduced classroom time for students in England has shown that more sleep can lead to greater energy and less absence due to illness, as well as improvements in performance.

What bosses ‘should say’

The four-day week is a possibility on the horizon and though it has been recommended for health, wellbeing and productivity year-round, it could be a crucial step towards helping workers remain positive throughout the winter months in particular.

Speaking to Wired, Till Roenneberg, professor of chronobiology at the Institute of Medical Psychology at Ludwig-Maximilian University in Munich, said: “Bosses should say ‘I don’t care when you come to work, come when you have slept to your biological end, because we both will win from this situation’.

“You will give your best performance. You will have a better time at work because you will feel how efficient you are. And the sick days will be reduced.”

Until shorter hours become a reality for Ireland, it’s important that we take particular care of ourselves during these gloomier months. Take a look at some advice from Glandore’s Clare Kelly, from taking the time to prepare for each day to changing up your routine.