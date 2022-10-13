Tech firm BJSS to create 75 Dublin jobs in new delivery centre

BJSS offers companies strategic consulting advice in multiple tech areas and is looking for software engineers, data architects, data engineers and more.

Tech consultancy company BJSS has announced plans to establish a new delivery centre in Dublin, which will lead to the creation of 75 new jobs.

The company is currently hiring software engineers, data architects, data engineers, technical architects and platform engineers for its Dublin office.

BJSS offers clients support from early-stage service design to outsourced project delivery and managed services. The company also offers strategic consulting advice in multiple tech areas such as AI, machine learning, cloud and cybersecurity.

The tech company is a long-term strategic partner cloud vendors such as AWS, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure.

BJSS head of international expansion Amir Soufizadeh said many of the company’s key partners have “a big presence in Dublin”, so opening an office here will allow BJSS to work “even more closely with them”.

“Dublin is a hotbed of tech talent and one of Europe’s leading innovation hubs, so it makes complete sense for us to open an office there,” Soufizadeh said. “We’re incredibly excited to establish ourselves in such a vibrant city and help local businesses to realise their digital ambitions.”

As of September 2022, BJSS employs more than 2,500 employees in 26 offices across the UK, US, Australia, Portugal and Denmark.

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar, TD, said the company’s decision to establish a centre in Dublin is “another vote of confidence” in Ireland’s ability to attract the world’s leading companies.

“BJSS is a global leader in IT and business consultancy, offering expert advice in areas from AI to cybersecurity,” Varadkar said. “It’s also testament to the talent and skills of our highly-trained and educated workforce.”

IDA Ireland executive director Mary Buckley said the country’s “thriving multinational sector” makes Ireland an attractive location for international professional services companies.

Buckley also noted international market demand for digital and business transformation consultancy services, the availability of technology talent and the ability to recruit skilled consultants from the EU talent pool.

