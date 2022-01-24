Globalization Partners to create 160 new jobs in Ireland

Globalization Partners is doubling its staff headcount in Ireland to 320 this year to help with its global growth.

Recruitment technology company Globalization Partners has announced plans to create 160 new jobs in Ireland.

The company set up a European base in Galway in 2020 and said last year that it would ramp up its hiring plans.

The latest jobs boost will see the company double its staff headcount in Ireland to 320 in 2022. While its Irish base is in Galway, it is also hiring for remote workers across the country in a variety of sectors and functions, and is currently recruiting for roles such as a UX design manager and software engineers.

The announcement comes following a major funding injection for the US company. Globalization Partners recently raised $200m in investment from Vista Credit Partners, in a deal that values the recruitment tech company at $4.2bn.

While its Irish operation will benefit from a major jobs boost, the company will also be expanding its teams in other locations as it looks to tap into the rise of remote working.

Globalization Partners provides tech to remote and distributed teams all over the world. Its platform aims to simplify and automate entity access, payroll, time and expense management, benefits, data and reporting, performance management, employee status changes and locally compliant contract generation.

The company’s new customer acquisition more than doubled from 2020 to 2021, and its customer base includes CoinDesk, TaylorMade and Chime.

“Globalization Partners is uniquely positioned to capitalise on the massive opportunity we see ahead of us,” said Nicole Sahin, the company’s CEO and founder.

She added that her company’s combination of tech with its global team of HR, legal and customer service experts “who understand the local customs, regulatory and legal requirements in each geography we serve” have been key to its success.

David Flannery, president of Vista Credit Partners, said that the company’s role “in transforming the remote work industry has been truly remarkable”.

Flannery also said that as a customer of Globalization Partners, his organisation had “witnessed first-hand” the company’s “best-in-class legal compliance, the quality of the user experience, and the deep expertise and support they provide”.

He added that the two companies would work to “further capitalise” on the “untapped” global remote working market, expanding their platform to new customers in new markets.

“Over the past decade, we have invested hundreds of millions of dollars in our business, building our global presence and technology platform to support the evolving and complex talent needs of growing companies,” said Bob Cahill, president of Globalization Partners.

“With Vista as our investment partner, we will be able to drive further growth and continue building innovative products to meet the increasing needs of our customers at scale.”

Updated, 3.45pm, 24 January 2022: A previous version of this article said Globalization Partners is creating 160 new jobs in Galway. It was updated to clarify that roles will be available to people around Ireland.

