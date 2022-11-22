Normax Biomed to create ‘hundreds of jobs’ at planned Dublin site

Normax Biomed is setting up a Dublin factory as it focuses on mRNA vaccine R&D for Covid, TB, HIV and malaria.

Irish pharma company Normax Biomed has earmarked Dublin Airport Logistics Park as the site for its first vaccination factory.

The company recently secured a €300m funding commitment to develop low-cost mRNA vaccines around the world. At the time of this investment, Normax said it planned to open a facility in Cork creating up to 200 jobs.

Now, founder Peter Jensen plans to invest €30m into the development of a Normax premises in Dublin. The company said the investment will see the creation of hundreds of jobs, and it plans to hire locals from the surrounding areas to fill these positions.

“Our plans to build our first vax factory on Dublin Airport Logistics Park is a milestone in our ongoing journey of innovation and our growing footprint in Ireland,” said Jensen.

He added that the team is in conversation with Rohan Holdings about the company’s plans for the site. The Dublin Airport Logistics Park is already a base for several other companies including Geodis and DHL.

Normax’s new facility will become part of the 150 acre development, providing easy access to many international locations due to its close proximity to Dublin Airport, the port tunnel, the M50 and the M1.

“We believe this site can enable Normax with a platform to deliver research and development of mRNA vaccines for Covid, TB, HIV and malaria, whilst investing and deploying modular mRNA vaccine factories in up to 100 locations,” said Jensen.

As well as its work on a universal coronavirus mRNA vaccine, Normax is developing mRNA vaccine R&D and manufacturing strategies for tuberculosis and HIV, with the goal to end transmission of these infectious diseases by 2050.

“In the event of another public health emergency, we are also committed to delivering future mRNA vaccines in 100 days, to help ensure that Covid-19 is the last pandemic we will all suffer through. Pathogens are inevitable, but diseases are not,” Jensen said.

