Zoetis expansion will bring up to 100 jobs to Tullamore

The animal health company expects its expanded facility to be operational by 2025.

Zoetis, a biopharma company focused on animal healthcare, will expand its presence in Ireland with the creation of up to 100 new jobs at its facility in Tullamore.

Zoetis currently employs about 90 highly skilled scientists and technicians at its Tullamore site. The Co Offaly facility became part of Zoetis when it acquired Nexvet Biopharma for about $85m in 2017.

The US-headquartered company plans to break ground on the Tullamore expansion early next year and to be fully operational by 2025. The development will create 80 to 100 jobs over the next three years, with some roles being phased in later this year.

Zoetis president of global manufacturing and supply Roman Trawicki said: “This expansion will augment our manufacturing footprint and leverage existing expertise to further diversify our manufacturing network and increase capacity for monoclonal antibodies, an area of tremendous growth for Zoetis.”

The monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) produced by Zoetis are used in animal medicine. Cytopoint, for example, targets and neutralises htching in dogs with allergic or atopic dermatitis, while Librela and Solensia are used to treat osteoarthritis pain in dogs and cats, respectively.

Tullamore’s increased production capacity will meet commercial demand for Zoetis’ existing veterinary mAbs as well as supporting a pipeline of future products.

“I am delighted to see Zoetis continue to expand its presence in Ireland, supporting a thriving animal health industry here and helping to advance animal care around the world,” said Roy Geary, general manager of Zoetis Ireland.

“The expansion of Tullamore will build on our existing Irish commercial and manufacturing operations in Dublin, Rathdrum and Tallaght and support not only our Irish veterinarians and livestock producers, but also our customers and partners in more than 100 countries around the world where we market our products.”

In all, Zoetis currently employs more than 450 people in Ireland, including its international headquarters in Dublin.

Tullamore site lead Conor O’Dea, who has managed the site for 20 years, said it has undergone significant investment and development since the acquisition.

“With the high concentration of biologic manufacturing sites in the area and the skilled Irish workforce, we have built a strong team with extensive experience in all aspects of biopharmaceuticals manufacture, process development, quality, engineering and supply chain – and we look forward to developing it further with this investment,” said O’Dea.

“The expansion will offer current and future employees tremendous experience and career opportunities.”

This latest investment from Zoetis into Ireland is supported by the Government through foreign direct investment body IDA Ireland.

Government and IDA representatives welcomed the jobs announcement as a testament to the talent available in the midlands.

“Regional job creation is a key priority of this Government and by putting down deeper roots in the region, I’m sure Zoetis will generate substantial spin-off economic benefits to the region,” said Longford Westmeath TD Robert Troy.

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.