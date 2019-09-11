40 new jobs announced at Cork consultancy firm 3Sixty

3Sixty is expanding operations in response to increased demand for change among Irish businesses in the face of Brexit.

Irish-owned consultancy firm 3Sixty has announced that it will take on 40 additional staff in a “significant” expansion of its operations.

The Cork-based company, which works with businesses ranging in size from 50 to 500 employees, said the decision to expand its team was driven by an uptake in demand for change in Irish businesses, induced by factors such as Brexit.

3Sixty currently employs 10 people at its Cork headquarters. New hires will be taken on over the next 12 months and will operate throughout Ireland.

Managing partner at 3Sixty, Brian Cremin, said that “external threats” such as Brexit are sometimes the catalyst needed to focus the minds of business leaders.

“How companies respond to challenges can define their future. Our expert team looks at how these companies can improve through process, people and technology.

“Equally, the wider growth in the Irish economy has resulted in a number of companies who want to grow but lack the internal expertise to do so. To meet that demand, we look forward to welcoming our new colleagues to 3Sixty in the weeks and months ahead.”

Given the current economic and employment climate, Cremin also highlighted that a growing number of Irish firms will need help to recruit and retain people.

“At present, it’s an employee’s market. Employers need to realise that the decision to leave is not always about money. Our experience shows that the culture of employee engagement within a workplace is as important as the size of the pay cheque.

“Simple changes – such as better trained people managers, flexible working or social policies – can dramatically reduce costly churn as companies seek to hold onto existing talent,” he said.

The current 3Sixty team is comprised of senior practitioners with experience in people and change management, process improvement, technology optimisation, and sales and marketing.