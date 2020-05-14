BearingPoint announces 50 new jobs for technology centre in Dublin

The roles will be based at the company’s new technology centre and will be rolled out over the next three years.

Today (14 May), management and technology consultancy BearingPoint announced that it is expanding its operations in Dublin and opening a new technology centre, creating 50 jobs.

The centre will act as a base for BearingPoint’s growing SaaS-based BSS and digital platform solution provider, BearingPoint//Beyond, which serves telecoms, media and technology clients across Europe, the Nordics and the Americas. This includes Eir, BT, A1 Austria, iiNet and NTT Group.

New positions will be rolled out over the next three years, the company said, with the aim of enhancing sales, engineering, quality assurance, customer engagement and service delivery functions.

The platform’s COO, Barry Keane, said that Ireland is a “globally recognised source of skilled and talented technologists” who are a “perfect fit” for the organisation’s “culture of collaboration, entrepreneurship and innovation”.

“During such uncertain economic times due to Covid-19, it’s important to support enterprise growth wherever possible,” he added. “We’re excited to establish our new centre of excellence in Dublin and look forward to seeing the positive contribution it makes to our company.”

BearingPoint//Beyond’s digital solutions are designed to help customers “experiment, launch and monetise new offerings at speed, with minimum risk and cost”, taking advantage of cloud technology, IoT, AI, 5G and more.

BearingPoint runs a global consulting network with more than 10,000 people supporting clients in 75 countries.

Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation Heather Humphreys, TD, described the new jobs as “high quality”, and noted their significance for Ireland during this time. “As we begin to reopen our economy, announcements like this one show that Ireland remains an attractive location with much to offer investors,” she said.

IDA Ireland CEO Martin Shanahan added: “This is a time of innovation and growth for BearingPoint//Beyond, and this centre of excellence will play an important role in the company’s global operations. I wish them continued success and growth here.”

