Cisco to create 100 new jobs in Ireland

Tech giant launches programme to accelerate the digitalisation of the nation in support of Project Ireland 2040.

Communications equipment giant Cisco is creating 100 new highly skilled jobs, including 30 software development roles, to help further the company’s capabilities in AI, machine learning and the internet of things, in Galway and Dublin.

The announcement came amid a visit to Ireland this week by Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins.

As an expansion of Cisco’s Irish footprint, first established by the company in 1999, the 100 new roles announced today (28 June) will be based across Cisco’s offices in both Dublin, as indirect hires in partnership with N3; and at its cloud collaboration R&D operation in Galway.

Equipping a digital Ireland

The new roles will help accelerate the evolution of the Webex portfolio and further Cisco’s leadership in the voice, video and chat collaboration space.

As well as announcing the jobs, Robbins said that Ireland will be included in Cisco’s Country Digital Acceleration (CDA) programme.

The CDA programme aims to support the digital goals of the nation by working with everyone from Government, industry, academia and the workforce of the future. It encapsulates digital infrastructure, innovation in industry and equipping the workforce of tomorrow since 90pc of all jobs over the next 20 years will require digital skills.

“Ireland is at a pivotal point, with nearly 1m additional people anticipated to be living and working in the country by 2040,” Robbins said.

“Technology has the power to help the nation accelerate its digital future and advance its social, economic and cultural development.

“Today’s launch of our Country Digital Acceleration programme is our commitment to helping support the nation’s ecosystem of talent, entrepreneurship and innovation, which are key to creating an inclusive digital Ireland,” Robbins said.