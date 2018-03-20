These 9 cybersecurity firms are all recruiting right now

Cybersecurity has emerged as an incredibly attractive field due to the rapid pace at which the discipline evolves. If you’d like a career in cybersecurity, these nine companies have roles up for grabs.

Deloitte once characterised Ireland as “well placed to benefit from increased global investment” in the burgeoning cybersecurity industry, ranking it alongside “cyber strongholds” such as Israel, Canada, Australia and India.

“There is, and continues to be, a surge in requirements for enhanced cybersecurity,” the Insights report concluded.

Since that point, a number of the leading cybersecurity firms in the world have decided to call Ireland their home.

A few key locations in Ireland have emerged as cybersecurity centres of excellence, one being Cork, which is home to a number of the leading cybersecurity firms in the world calling the ‘rebel county’ their home.

Queen’s University Belfast also revealed plans to host a £5m centre that will investigate how to improve hardware security for IoT, a wonderful addition to a city which already hosts some of the most exciting cybersecurity players around.

Letterkenny also got good news recently when it was announced that a new cybersecurity centre of excellence would be founded there by CyberRiskAware.

Evidently, Ireland is fertile ground for the cybersecurity industry to develop and grow, and already is home to some of the most distinguished cybersecurity companies from around the globe. We’ve compiled this list of nine of the top companies hiring in cybersecurity right now.

Symantec

Symantec is a global cybersecurity firm founded in 1982 and headquartered in Mountain View, California. It employs more than 11,000 employees in more than 35 countries.

One of the company’s most well-known offerings is anti-malware software Norton AntiVirus, which Symantec developed and have distributed since 1991 as part of the Norton suite of computer security products.

Symantec has positions in sales, engineering, finance and analysis available at its Dublin office, as well as roles for engineers and onboarding specialist at its offices in Reading and London, both in the UK.

Keeper Security

Keeper Security specialises in password management solutions for both mobile and computers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

The company recently announced that it is to open its first EMEA office in Cork City, and with it create 50 new roles.

The company has positions available in sales, backend DevOps, Android app development and marketing.

Ward Solutions

Ward Solutions is, according to its website, “Ireland’s largest information security provider”. The company provides a wide range of security services to primarily blue chip clients.

The company announced last year that it was going to invest in a new consultancy business focused on helping companies become GDPR-ready.

The company has numerous vacancies in engineering and consultancy.

IBM

IBM is a huge tech multinational originally from the US with a presence in more than 170 countries worldwide. The company originally was named Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR), and started out as a holding company for manufacturers of record-keeping and measuring systems. The company expanded its offering and subsequently changed its name – a good more arguably, as IBM rolls off the tongue a little better.

IBM has a variety of cybersecurity roles available for both entry-level and experienced candidates.

ProofPoint

ProofPoint is an enterprise security company based in Sunnyvale, California that provides SaaS and products for inbound email security, outbound data loss protection, social media, digital risk, email encryption and a host of other services.

The company boasts an incredible client roster, counting 14 of the top 15 research universities, five of the top 10 global pharmaceutical companies and more than half of the Fortune 100 among its customers.

The company is seeking applicants for a number of roles.

Tenable

Tenable was founded in 2002 and now employers more than 900 people around the world. It has a staggering 24,000 customers and services around 50pc of the Fortune 500.

It has the distinction of producing the world’s most widely deployed IT vulnerability assessment solution, Nessus.

The company founded its Dublin HQ in April 2017 and with it announced 100 new jobs for the capital.

Tenable has various open positions in IT services, research and development and technical support, among others.

Anomali

Anomali is a threat intelligence platform that offers solutions to businesses of all sizes in the areas of threat sharing, active threat detection and threat intelligence management.

Its platform delivers early detection and identification of adversaries in client’s organisation network by correlating threat indicators against real-time network logs as well as up to a year or more of forensic log data. It also enables detection at every poi8nt along the kill chain with the aim of mitigating threats before material damage.

The company is seeking applicants for roles in engineering, IT and strategy.

AlienVault

California-headquartered cybersecurity firm AlienVault develops commercial and open source solutions to manage cyber attacks, including the Open Threat Exchange, the world’s largest crowd-sourced computer security platform.

Last year, the company announced 50 new positions in Cork after moving into a new office with a larger capacity.

AlienVault has a number of roles available in product management, professional services and engineering, among others.

FireEye

Web and email security player FireEye provides automated threat forensics and malware protection against advanced cyber threats such as spear-phishing.

FireEye has been called in to investigate high-profile breaches for the likes of Target, JP Morgan Chase, Sony Pictures and Anthem, among others.

The company has positions available in endpoint, deployment, customer support, engineering and cloud engineering, to name a few.