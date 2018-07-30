Data management firm DataStax to hire 30 at new Cork city office

DataStax hopes that its new Cork location will boost its back-office operation and help it to attract European talent.

Data management software vendor DataStax today (30 July) revealed the opening of a new office in Cork. Here, it expects to create 30 jobs over the next three years, 10 of which are to be filled immediately in the areas of finance and IT.

DataStax has set up shop at an office space at the heart of the ‘rebel county’ in Cork city. It is seeking applicants in areas such as accounting, revenue, pricing operations, credit and collections, and security.

It provides data management software – built on Apache Cassandra and designed for hybrid cloud – to assist businesses with everything from inventory management to customer experience to supply chain. It boasts an impressive client list populated with high-profile firms such as Capital One, Cisco, Comcast, eBay, McDonald’s, Microsoft and more.

Based in Santa Clara, California, DataStax was founded in 2010 and currently has more than 500 employees based at both US and international locations. The firm has indicated that this move to Irish shores is part of a bid to expand its back-office operation and to help it attract a wider range of talent in Ireland and elsewhere in Europe.

Today’s announcement was made by Niall Cotter Sr, director of revenue in the company’s finance organisation and Ireland site lead, who said: “Our investment in Ireland, and specifically in Cork, is further reflection of the reputation held by Ireland in terms of the talent and resources available, and will be a key foundation of DataStax’s further growth in both US and international markets.”

Robert O’Donovan, chief financial officer at DataStax, added: “Enterprises understand the current market imperative to build modern applications that use data in the moment to positively affect outcomes for their company. They are coming to us to help build and manage the data infrastructure behind these business-critical applications in an increasingly complex, cloud-driven technology landscape.”

An Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Simon Coveney, TD, was also on hand to celebrate the good news. He said: “Technology is central to the Government’s plans for jobs and growth, and in the past two years we have added substantial jobs in this area. Today’s announcement by DataStax that they are creating 30 highly skilled jobs in finance and IT is a vote of confidence in Cork’s business ecosystem.”