Belfast software firm EventMap creates 20 new jobs

EventMap is hiring 20 new employees in programming and managerial roles following a £1.6m investment.

Today (26 June), Belfast-based software firm EventMap announced that it is investing more than £1.6m in the business and creating 20 new jobs as part of its growth strategy.

The company said that recruitment is currently underway, with jobs in programming as well as managerial roles across quality processes, marketing, R&D development and digital marketing.

All of EventMap’s existing employees are currently working from home and new hires will be onboarded remotely to work from home.

EventMap, which is a spin-out of Queen’s University Belfast and the University of Nottingham, focuses on the development and application of software products and services that optimise timetabling and resource management for companies.

It has developed a customisable cloud-based platform, called Optime, with support from Invest NI. EventMap’s offerings aim to help companies realise the financial savings they can make with efficient timetabling and resource management.

Optime is currently used across a variety of sectors, with clients including Airbus, BAE Systems, King’s College Hospital, London’s Metropolitan Police, Cambridge University and Stranmillis University College.

New jobs

According to EventMap, Invest NI has offered the company technical assistance, skills development and support for R&D over several years. The latest offer provided £140,000 of support towards the creation of the new jobs.

Dr Barry McCollum, CEO and co-founder of EventMap, said: “Now, more than ever, organisations need to be able to efficiently and effectively resource and optimise their business activity to achieve successful outputs, and continue to thrive.

“Our company vision is to become a recognised leader in the global planning and management software sector. The 20 new jobs will be vital in helping us to achieve this.”

Kevin Holland, CEO of Invest NI, described EventMap as an “ambitious company” that the agency has worked closely with since 2013.

“I am delighted that the company is thriving and building up its team with 20 new jobs,” Holland said. “These jobs will generate over £700,000 in additional annual salaries for the local economy, while also bringing new export opportunities, to help place the company on the global map.”