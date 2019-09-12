Extreme Networks to create 20 Shannon roles amid €3m investment

Extreme Networks will use funding granted by the Irish Government to expand its R&D operation in Shannon.

Extreme Networks has revealed that the Irish Government awarded it a €500,000 research grant for the development of a next-generation cloud and AI-based networks solution. This, alongside a €3m investment that the company plans to make in its R&D programme in Shannon, will lead to the creation of 20 new roles in engineering, data science and software engineering over the next two years.

The newly established R&D team will focus on developing a next-generation cloud portal for networks applications and services, as well as a state-of-the-art AI-based security system for internet of things (IoT).

“Innovation is one of our core values and a fundamental part of our identity as a company,” explained Rémi Thomas, chief financial officer at Extreme Networks. “We constantly strive to develop solutions that meet the high and ever-changing needs of our customers. Cloud technologies, the rise of IoT devices, and the practical applications of AI are currently and fundamentally changing the way organisations operate.

“We are boosting the capabilities of our excellent R&D team in Europe to develop state-of-the-art solutions that will help our customers navigate these challenges.”

Liam Kiely, vice-president of technology strategy at Extreme Networks, added: “We are incredibly excited about expanding our R&D footprint in Ireland, which further strengthens our presence in Europe. The grant from the Irish government, as well as the significant investment we are making ourselves, will provide a boost to our top-notch R&D team.

“The solutions they will be developing will be on the cutting-edge of cloud and AI-based network solutions, representing a major milestone for us as a company, our customers and the industry as a whole.”

California-headquartered Extreme Networks delivers, designs, develops and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment. It also delivers software solutions for network management, security, access controls and more.

Pat Breen TD, Minister of State at the Department of Business, Enterprise & Innovation, celebrated the news, adding: “This commitment from a leading tech innovator is evidence that Ireland is a great country for tech companies from around the world to invest in. We are looking forward to seeing the pioneering work that will come as a direct result of this investment.”