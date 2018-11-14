AI powerhouse Genesys to create 200 tech jobs in Galway

New Genesys office in Galway poised to become one of Ireland’s largest artificial intelligence development centres.

Artificial intelligence (AI) player Genesys is to create 200 new technology jobs in Galway over the next three years.

The moves comes hot on the heels of Genesys acquiring Irishman Barry O’Sullivan’s Altocloud for an undisclosed sum.

‘AI is an area of huge growth globally and Ireland has a significant opportunity to build upon the vibrant cluster of companies operating in this area’

– MARTIN SHANAHAN

Genesys is a 28-year-old Silicon Valley tech firm that employs more than 3,000 people. Its technology is used by more than 11,000 companies in 100 countries to power some 25bn customer experiences a year.

Altocloud was the brainchild of Cork native Barry O’Sullivan, who would be familiar to the public in Ireland as an exacting judge on Dragons’ Den. He founded Altocloud after a successful career in Silicon Valley. As a senior vice-president at Cisco, he helped mastermind the acquisitions of tech companies such as WebEx for $3.2bn, and has been an active angel investor in start-ups in Ireland and California.

Genesys of AI

The senior and highly skilled technical roles will be based at the new Genesys Galway office. The state-of-the-art facility serves as a research and development hub and the company’s global centre of excellence for customer experience AI. The growing Genesys workforce in Galway will focus on advancing the use of AI and machine learning to improve customer experiences and make employees’ jobs easier, resulting in positive business outcomes.

Since acquiring Altocloud, Genesys has doubled its team in Ireland with strategic technical hires. The new Genesys roles will require highly technical skills spanning R&D, machine learning, software engineering, user experience and data science. The company is working closely with Irish universities and institutes of technology to support its growth and provide opportunities for graduates with technical and data science skills.

“Ireland has a rich base of technical talent and is a tremendous place to do business,” said Genesys CEO Paul Segre.

“As we continue to evolve our AI innovations that integrate with Kate, the Genesys AI platform, it’s critical that we have the right team in place. That’s why Galway is the perfect location for our global centre of excellence for customer experience AI. We couldn’t be more excited to continue our growth and create quality jobs in Ireland.”

IDA Ireland CEO Martin Shanahan said that Ireland is becoming a global home for AI endeavours.

“The investment Genesys is making in Ireland is a testament to the quality of technical expertise in AI that our region has to offer. AI is an area of huge growth globally and Ireland has a significant opportunity to build upon the vibrant cluster of companies operating in this area,” he said.