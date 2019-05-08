We’re hiring: Senior Careers reporter

We’re looking for a new senior reporter to join our Careers team. Could it be you?

We’re on the hunt for someone to work with our editorial, AV and sales teams as a senior Careers reporter.

Since going online in 2001, Siliconrepublic.com has gone from being Ireland’s No 1 resource for science and technology news, with countless awards to its name, to one of the leading online publications in Europe with more than half-a-million pageviews each month and growing. The Siliconrepublic.com Careers channel is a fast-growing platform that keeps the sci-tech workforce informed on jobs available in STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) as well as advice on how to upskill and grow their careers. We also highlight issues such as the need to increase diversity and inclusion in STEM, examining the initiatives built to tackle this challenge.

This will be a senior role with the potential to grow into a section lead/editor position, and salary will be based on experience. This would be a perfect fit for someone with a journalism, communications or media background who is seeking to delve more into content strategy and build their experience in business development.

Who should apply?

We’re looking for someone who understands great storytelling through online media. Someone with a good nose for a story who can be proactive in generating great ideas and commercially driven content. Someone who is able to tell the difference between a news article and a feature, and knows when each is best.

Content editing is a key component of the role, so a keen eye for detail and exceptional command of the English language is a necessity.

The successful applicant will engage in on-camera interviews, so experience with audiovisual content and the confidence to hold your own in discussion with industry leaders would also be of benefit.

You will have to be:

Qualified in journalism, media or communications

Passionate and curious about all things tech and science

Meticulous about spelling and grammar

Incredibly attentive to detail

Highly organised

Comfortable in client-facing situations

Able to work to a deadline

Able to work under pressure in a busy newsroom environment

Able to share a proven track record of excellent writing and interviewing skills

We would like you to have:

Proofreading experience

Experience with audiovisual content

Experience managing social media accounts

Knowledge of media law

Knowledge of SEO best practices

Experience using content management systems (particularly WordPress) and photo-editing software (preferably Photoshop or GIMP)

The ideal candidate will also be:

A voracious consumer of online media

An active and engaged user of social media

A natural leader as well as a supportive team player

Talented and enthusiastic, with a sense of humour

If this sounds like you, and you want to come and work with a fun and dynamic team, send us your CV along with a cover letter explaining why writing about STEM careers would interest you.

Please send your application to jobs@siliconrepublic.com with the subject line ‘Senior Careers reporter application’ before midnight (IST) on 19 May 2019. We’ll contact successful applicants directly to arrange interviews and writing tests.